Manchester United have made ‘discreet enquiries’ into the signing of a former Liverpool defender, and a trusted outlet has shed light on what happens next.

It’s shaping up to be a blockbuster summer at Man Utd, with Michael Carrick – who is the chosen one among United’s hierarchy – set to be rewarded with a series of high profile additions.

The headline arrivals will come in central midfield. Two signings will be made, and Man Utd are primed to open club-to-club talks with Nottingham Forest over the record-breaking signing of No 1 target, Elliot Anderson.

Moves for a left winger and centre-back will also be explored. The latter position could be filled by a player being described as the ‘new Nemanja Vidic’.

However, a left-back who’ll at the very least compete with Luke Shaw and potentially even displace the 30-year-old in the starting line-up is also in INEOS’s thinking.

And according to the latest from the BBC and their senior football correspondent, Sami Mokbel, Man Utd are looking at Anderson’s teammate at Forest, Neco Williams.

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Man Utd make ‘discreet enquiry’ into Neco Williams transfer

Man Utd are one of a number of teams who’ve reportedly made ‘discreet enquiries’ about the Welshman’s availability.

The others to take a keen interest in the 25-year-old are Newcastle, Aston Villa and Everton.

Williams previously rose through the ranks of bitter rivals Liverpool and the right-footer primarily operated at right-back when given a rare outing at Anfield.

However, the presence of Trent Alexander-Arnold at that time meant Williams never truly got a shot on Merseyside. As such, he was sold to Nottingham Forest for £17m in 2022.

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Williams has since become an integral part of Forest’s team and this season, has played almost exclusively on the left side despite being right-footed.

He’s also worn the captain’s armband on occasion, such is the high regard he’s currently held in at the City Ground.

Understandably, Forest don’t want to lose the full-back and retaining their Premier League status will strengthen their resolve and negotiating position.

Furthermore, the BBC noted Forest have initiated talks with Williams regarding a new and ‘improved’ contract. His existing deal, signed last summer, still has three years remaining.

Forest’s hope is the new deal – if signed – would convince Williams to snub any and all approaches for his services, including from a club as powerful as Man Utd.

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