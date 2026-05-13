Manchester United have been encouraged that a deal is there to be done for Ederson this summer, while TEAMtalk can reveal the midfielder’s true thoughts on departing Atalanta for Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are in the market to bolster their central midfield this summer and are expected to make at least two, potentially three, new signings to enhance their engine room. Having adopted a strong approach to bolstering their attack last summer, Manchester United now plan to repeat the trick again, this time in the middle of the park.

And while a number of Premier League options are strongly under consideration – the likes of Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba, Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson have all been confirmed as options – the Red Devils are scouring the European market for several cheaper alternatives.

Indeed, United’s strategy will likely see them spend big money on one recruit and then sign a second – and possibly third – cheaper option, hence the need to look to the continent.

One name which we understand to be under consideration for that second signing is Ederson, with the Brazilian having established himself as one of the leading midfielders in Serie A.

And with his deal expiring in summer 2027, a move away from the Bergamo club looks a strong possibility this summer.

Discussing the future of the three-times capped Brazil international, Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi told Tuttomercatoweb: “We haven’t received any official offers, just expressions of interest from other clubs. I think it’s unlikely that clubs will make a move before the end of the season.”

However, in an admission that gives United hope that a deal is there to be done, Percassi added: “It’s normal for our players to attract interest, but we’ll assess the situation when the time is right, with great composure and calm.”

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Ederson’s stance on signing for Manchester United

Earlier this week, sources confirmed to our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that United were weighing up an approach for the 26-year-old star, with the player emerging as a strong candidate to bolster their midfield this summer.

The Red Devils view the physical, ball-winning No.6 as an ideal reinforcement or potential replacement for the ageing Casemiro.

Per Fletcher, United have already reached a loose agreement on personal terms, too, with the midfielder receptive to a lucrative contract running until 2031, worth approximately €5million (£4.3m / $5.9m) net per year.

This package, equating to roughly £100,000 gross per week depending on bonuses, has convinced Ederson to say YES to a move to Old Trafford if official movements are made.

Atalanta are understood to value their star at around €45million (£38.9m, $53m) – a fee that would be within United’s reach.

United are also buoyed by their positive relationship with the Bergamo club, having previously signed Rasmus Hojlund and Amad from the Serie A side.

Despite that, Ederson is just one of several options they are currently considering, and a final verdict on lodging an official bid has yet to be made, with much dependent on United’s success in pursuing Premier League-based stars first.

Indeed, a report on Tuesday revealed United had drawn up a six-player shopping list ahead of the summer window, and with a Sunderland star also offering encouragement that a deal is there to be done.

TEAMtalk sources also revealed on Wednesday lunchtime that United were also considering a move again for Jobe Bellingham, with the 20-year-old star one of four Borussia Dortmund players on their radar.

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