Leeds United have beaten the deadline to formally announce the signing of Jean-Mattéo Bahoya on an initial loan deal from Eintracht Frankfurt, though the deal contains two achievable clauses to ensure the transfer becomes a permanent £26m deal next summer.

The Whites were busy right up until the end of the window on Tuesday night as they brought in two Frenchmen in the form of Melvin Bard, who has signed from Nice, and, after a dealsheet was submitted, attacker Bahoya, who joins from Frankfurt, also on an initial loan.

The two signings take Leeds United’s summer arrivals to seven, with the pair joining goalkeepers James Trafford and Michael Zetterer, defender Tarik Muharemovic and Nico Elvedi, as well as Wales star Harry Wilson, who was signed as a free agent.

Confirming the capture of Bahoya, Leeds confirmed his signing at 12.45am (Wednesday 2 September).

In a statement on their official website, they stated: “Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing of exciting forward Jean-Mattéo Bahoya, who joins the club from Eintracht Frankfurt on loan with the option to become a permanent transfer and becomes our seventh addition of the summer transfer window!

“The versatile forward, who can play anywhere across the attacking line and in a more creative midfield role, has earned five caps for France’s Under-21s and netted two goals!

“Jean-Mattéo becomes our second signing on deadline day, ending an incredibly exciting and productive summer. Everyone at the club would like to welcome him to West Yorkshire.”

The signing of the 21-year-old appears a real coup for the Whites.

Bayoha, a France U21 international with five caps to his name, contributed eight G/A last season (four scored, four assists) from 37 appearances across all competitions.

He predominantly appeared last season off the left wing, but is equally capable of playing as an attacking midfielder and, crucially, can also play as a centre-forward, offering Daniel Farke the cover he needs should either Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Lukas Nmecha sustain an injury.

The real excitement, though, comes with the lightning pace that Bahoya possesses. The pacy winger holds the record for the fastest ever sprint speed recorded in Bundesliga history, at 37.16 km/h – a top speed just 0.42 km/h slower than the average pace of Usain Bolt’s 2009 World Record 100m run.

DON’T MISS: Leeds offered late deadline day deal to sign 90-goal striker as midfielder’s exit is confirmed

Bahoya transfer clauses to make Leeds move permanent explained

Previously linked with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds ultimately beat Hull City to his signing, paying the Bundesliga side a loan fee of €2m, which will become a permanent deal next summer.

Leeds will be obliged to pay the Bundesliga side a further €23m next summer, with a further €5m in add-ons, taking the deal through the €30m (£26m, $35m) – and their joint fifth-highest fee of all time, alongside Rodrigo Moreno, but behind Brenden Aaronson, Muharemovic, Georginio Rutter and Trafford.

As mentioned, Leeds will turn Bahoya’s move into a permanent deal next summer if certain conditions are met, and sources understand these are set at what appear to be two very achievable goals.

Firstly, Bahoya must appear in a certain number of Premier League games over the season, understood to be set at just 10, while the second condition fixes on Leeds retaining their top-flight status at the end of the season – two targets that all parties will be confident will prove achievable.

Bahoya’s move is subject to international clearance, but after agreeing personal terms and having passed a medical, the player will be in contention for an instant debut for the Whites during Saturday’s clash against Brighton at the AMEX.

Leeds moved swiftly for Bahoya after missing out to Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk.

As part of Spurs’ loan agreement for the Ukrainian, they have agreed an optional clause to make the deal permanent worth £75m – a fee that sources can confirm Leeds were unwilling to adhere to.

With Bahoya signing for Leeds, the Whites had earlier confirmed the departure of Willy Gnonto, who leaves Elland Road after four years and moves to Fiorentina on an initial loan, with an option to make a permanent €15m (£13m) deal next summer.