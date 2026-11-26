Leicester City academy winger Bismark Owusu is attracting more and more interest from several clubs, with Leeds United, Brentford and Crystal Palace among those tracking the 18-year-old ahead of the January transfer window, TEAMtalk understands.

The right-sided attacker has made steady progress through the Foxes’ youth ranks and has featured regularly for the Under-18 side this season.

Last season, Owusu recorded 12 goals and seven assists in the Under-18 Premier League, a return that has drawn the attention of scouts across England.

He has continued to contribute this term while also gaining limited exposure with the Under-21s in competitions such as the Premier League Cup and Premier League 2. Owusu has yet to make a senior first-team appearance for Leicester but is very highly rated.

Leeds and Brentford are both exploring the possibility of a move when the January window opens, and sources have also added Crystal Palace to the mix.

The Premier League trio are not alone in their interest, however. We understand Italian and Dutch sides are among those also monitoring Owusu.

The youngster’s of an Italian passport, in addition to eligibility for England and Ghana, is seen as a potential advantage for any clubs looking to complete a deal around Europe.

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Leeds, Brentford, Crystal Palace in the mix for Bismark Owusu

Owusu only recently turned 18 and is not yet tied to a professional contract at Leicester, a situation that has increased speculation about his short-term future.

While the club will be keen to retain one of their more promising academy products and offer him a full professional deal, the volume of interest from both English and continental clubs means they face a challenge in keeping him.

Leicester, who currently sit seventh in League One. have a history of developing hugely exciting youngsters.

The most recent example is Jeremy Monga, who left the Foxes to join Manchester City in a deal worth £12.5million last summer.

No formal bids or advanced negotiations for Owusu have been confirmed at this stage, though interest is growing.

Any January move would represent a significant step for a player who remains at youth level, with most suitors likely viewing him as a long-term prospect rather than an immediate first-team option.

For Leeds, Brentford, Palace and the European clubs watching closely, the coming weeks will determine whether scouting interest develops into concrete approaches.

Leicester are working hard to secure the future of a talent who has serious potential, but they are at risk of losing Owusu to a top flight side as interest builds.

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