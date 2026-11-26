Leeds United’s desire to strengthen their attack has seen the Whites turn some attention towards Celtic and the in-form Colombian star Camilo Duran – though sources insist it would take an ‘extraordinary offer’ to persuade the Bhoys to sell their star man mid-season.

Duran’s excellent start to life at Celtic has put the Colombian striker firmly on the radar of English clubs. The 24-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided six assists in 22 appearances since his £6m (€7m, $8m) arrival from Qarabag last summer, form that has already drawn scouts from Leeds United to Celtic Park.

Despite that growing interest, sources insist any January move looks extremely prohibitive for the Whites and the player would command an extremely high fee.

What sources can confirm, though, is that Leeds have monitored Duran closely as they look at options to strengthen their forward line heading into 2027.

The Whites have relied heavily on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has led the line superbly for Daniel Farke’s side. And while 21 goals in 51 appearances underline his importance to Leeds, a lack of quality cover behind him – with Lukas Nmecha their only senior option – means it is a position that owners 49ers Enterprises are eager to address heading into 2027.

However, those familiar with the situation state that Celtic will demand a big fee to lose a key attacker midway through a title race and are, in the main, largely unwilling to consider his sale, despite the lurking presence of the Premier League side, who could provisionally launch an offer that would see the Bhoys making an instant four-fold profit on their summer signing…

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Leeds likely to wait until the summer to address striker options

Martin O’Neill’s side sit at the top of the Scottish Premiership by a point and remain active in Europe; any side that wants to disrupt that mid-season will have to pay an inflated fee – something probably not in Leeds’ thinking in the here and now.

Duran, though, is capable of leading the line, or operating off the right, with that flexibility offering another appeal to Leeds and his other suitors.

Sources indicate that any formal approach in the winter window would meet a valuation well above the fee Celtic paid only five months ago and would take an ‘extraordinary offer’ to lure him away after such a short period of time.

The club regard the forward as a long-term asset whose market value continues to climb with each goal.

Selling now would require compensation that reflects both his current form and the cost of replacing him during a campaign and in an often difficult January window.

Sources suggest the summer offers buying clubs a more realistic opportunity. By then Duran will have completed a full season at Celtic, his international profile may have grown further after Colombia call-ups, and Celtic could be more open to negotiation if a decent bid arrives.

For clubs such as Leeds, waiting until the end of the season would also allow a clearer picture of how the forward develops over a longer period and whether he can sustain his scoring rate against stronger opposition.

It’s for that reason why, despite their interest in the player, an approach in the January window looks unlikely at this stage

For now, Celtic’s message is straightforward: Duran will cost a premium in January. Interested clubs will need to pay the January tax or have patience until next summer when a deal is more likely to suit all sides.

Another position Leeds are eager to address in 2027 is at attacking midfield, though the Whites have been sent a firm message from a despised rival boss after they were linked with an in-form Premier League playmaker.

In other news, sources can share the three major reasons why Ao Tanaka was happy to sign an extension to his contract at Elland Road – and it’s not all about the tidy pay rise that the Japan international has secured.