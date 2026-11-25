One of the top Manchester United transfer targets for January has been taken off the table by Leeds United.

The Red Devils are in crisis mode right now, with the club a genuine contender to go down if Mauricio Pochettino can’t get a tune out of his overhyped and underperforming stars.

There’s more holes in Man Utd’s squad than a block of Swiss cheese, though INEOS are at least aware of the problems.

Accordingly, additions are being sought in three different positions in January – left-back, centre-back and striker. Per The Times, it’s the striker signing that is viewed as the priority.

Around £50m has been earmarked for new recruits prior to player sales, and when news originally broke of Man Utd planning to add a striker in January, The Athletic named Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a top target.

Ideally, Man Utd want an experienced campaigner who boasts extensive Premier League experience. Ivan Toney, for example, is another on their radar.

And according to the latest from The Athletic, Man Utd may well have to push the button on Toney after Calvert-Lewin signed a new contract that commits his future to Leeds.

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Leeds agree club-record deal with Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Per their reporter, Beren Cross, the deal Calvert-Lewin has penned contains a ‘club-record salary’. In other words, he’s now the highest paid player in Leeds’ history.

The new deal adds a year on to the 30-year-old’s terms, meaning he’s now tied to Elland Road until the summer of 2029.

The report stated: ‘Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Leeds United have agreed terms on a new contract running to 2029.

‘The Premier League side have committed to a club-record wage for the 29-year-old, who has scored 18 goals in 46 top-flight appearances since arriving last year.’

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Naturally given the bitter rivalry between Leeds and Man Utd, the west Yorkshire outfit never had any intention of aiding the Red Devils, and especially so at a time when Man Utd are in a relegation dogfight.

The only way a move could have been conceivable was if Calvert-Lewin pushed to leave. However, that has not happened, and with Calvert-Lewin now signing a lucrative new deal, Man Utd must look elsewhere for much-needed firepower.