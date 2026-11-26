Mauricio Pochettino must make a big decision on Senne Lammens after the goalkeeper gave away two goals against Sporting CP on Wednesday night, with Manchester United tipped to analyse five alternative options.

Lammens saved a penalty before giving away another spot-kick just 75 seconds later when he haplessly brought down Maxi Araujo in the box. Luis Suarez made no mistake with his second penalty, and Lammens was guilty of another huge mistake late in the second half.

The Belgian was not strong enough when trying to catch a looping Sporting cross, spilling the ball and allowing Suarez to acrobatically finish for his second goal.

United were robbed by VAR on a night of terrible officiating, but Lammens also cost them the victory in Lisbon.

Lammens’ poor performance will understandably raise questions over whether Pochettino trusts him as No 1.

The obvious solution would be to promote backup Karl Darlow to the role of first-choice keeper for a string of games, giving the 36-year-old an opportunity to impress.

Darlow has plenty of experience, having made 74 appearances in the Premier League to date.

Alternatively, the Express have named four free-agent keepers United might consider.

The ‘most suitable’ name on the list is Sergio Rico, who won the Europa League twice with Sevilla and also spent time at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 33-year-old has been without a club since July, when he left Qatari side Al-Gharafa.

The other names on the list are less attractive. It includes former Dundee United, Genoa and Celtic shot-stopper Benjamin Siegrist, and Bruno Varela, who previously represented Benfica and Ajax.

The fourth and final name mentioned is Etienne Green, who made two appearances for England U21s and was previously a backup keeper for Burnley. However, Green’s last club was in Denmark – and it is highly doubtful that any of these options have what it takes to play for United.

Pochettino should therefore continue starting Lammens in the next few weeks to see if the 24-year-old can get over his mistakes and become one of United’s better performers once again.

Senne Lammens branded ‘amateur’ by Carragher

If Lammens cannot do that, then Darlow could be brought in to take the heat off his fellow keeper, though Jamie Carragher does not think that is a realistic option.

On CBS Sports, Carragher reacted to Lammens’ errors by saying: “You worry about the confidence of that goalkeeper now.

“That mistake for the equaliser, the 2-2 goal, you say sometimes ‘an amateur goalkeeper wouldn’t make that mistake’. If that was an amateur goalkeeper you’d be thinking ‘that can’t happen’. That just can’t happen at this level.”

Carragher added: “It is getting to the stage with the goalkeeper now. The focus on a Man Utd goalkeeper is always big if he’s making mistakes. I don’t think the back-up’s even at the level where, no matter how poorly the goalkeeper plays, you change it.”

Meanwhile, United and Liverpool are both expressing interest in a mercurial £42m winger, as per a report.