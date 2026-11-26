West Ham are preparing an offer to sign an under-used Arsenal attacker in January, and the Gunners would be wise to accept, though there’s hurdles to clear first.

Arsenal entered the summer transfer window with big ambitions in attack. Moves for Vinicius Junior, Julian Alvarez and Morgan Rogers were explored, though ultimately, none arrived.

Instead, Mikel Arteta was made to make do with just Christos Tzolis, whose impact thus far has been minimal to say the least.

And despite signing just one new forward, the Premier League champions waved goodbye to Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Ethan Nwaneri.

Nwaneri left for Borussia Dortmund on a straight loan. Dortmund are enjoying a superb campaign, currently topping the Bundesliga and placing 10th of 36 in the Champions League group phase.

However, their success has had little to do with Nwaneri who especially of late, is not featuring.

The 19-year-old hasn’t started any of Dortmund’s last four league games, and in the biggest game of the season so far against Bayern Munich on October 31, he didn’t even make it off the bench.

Prior reporting from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed Arsenal are able to recall Nwaneri in January. However, doing so would require Arsenal to pay back the loan fee they received from Dortmund, which is understood to be around €5m.

“My understanding is that it’s a straight loan, no buy option clause, no buy obligation, but Borussia Dortmund have conceded to Arsenal, and it was a crucial condition,” reported Romano.

“Without that condition, the deal was not going to happen. Borussia Dortmund have accepted to include a specific recall clause in the deal with Arsenal.

“They paid a loan fee and the salary of the player for Ethan Nwaneri. But if Arsenal activate the recall clause for Ethan Nwaneri, and it’s not at any moment of the January window in terms of the timing of the clause, they will concede Borussia Dortmund eventually some time to find a replacement if they want to recall Nwaneri.

“But apart from the timing, in terms of money, if Arsenal trigger the recall clause for Ethan Nwaneri, Borussia Dortmund get their money back from the loan fee. They only cover the salary, eventually.”

Ultimately, the aim of loans like the one involving Nwaneri is for the player to develop. Unfortunately, the youngster is treading water whilst warming the bench.

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West Ham to bid for Ethan Nwaneri in January

That’s where West Ham enter the equation, with FootballTransfers claiming the Hammers are preparing a loan offer of their own for Nwaneri.

The report declared: ‘West Ham United are preparing to make another bid for Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri during the January transfer window.’

West Ham currently sit 13th in the Championship table, with the pre-season promotion favourites struggling to live up to expectations.

The mid-season arrival of a player the calibre of Nwaneri would given their promotion hopes a colossal jolt, though of course, they first require Arsenal to activate their recall clause.

And as mentioned, doing so would result in Arsenal having to pay Dortmund back their loan fee.

Whether West Ham would be willing to offset the financial loss for Arsenal is not yet clear.

Arsenal, meanwhile, may be forced to choose between hindering Nwaneri’s development if remaining at Dortmund or enduring a financial hit if cancelling the loan in favour of a better one.

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