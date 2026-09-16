According to reports, Manchester United are set to offload Luke Shaw next summer, with the left-back likely to depart on a free transfer.

Shaw put his injury issues behind him last season, with the 31-year-old managing to stay fit for the entire season as he returned to form under Michael Carrick.

However, the Red Devils cannot rely on the injury-prone defender, and he has already missed a couple of matches at the start of this season.

This is why Man Utd needed to sign cover for Shaw in the summer, but they opted against recruiting a new left-back after spending over £150m to rebuild their midfield by signing Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

However, Man Utd appear to have already admitted their mistake after we reported this week that they are already working on signing a £60m-rated left-back to be a long-term replacement for Shaw.

And Shaw may not last at Man Utd beyond this season, with The Daily Mail reporting that they are already planning for life without him.

‘No indication’ of new contract for Luke Shaw

After focusing on rebuilding their midfield and attack in recent windows, Man Utd are ‘expected’ to sanction ‘big changes to the back-four’ next season.

As part of this, there could be a few exits, with Shaw, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez in the final year of their contracts.

It is said the Red Devils have the option to extend Maguire and Martinez’s deals on the same terms until 2028, but Shaw currently has little hope of staying, with there currently ‘no indication’ of a new contract being offered.

Man Utd had Newcastle United star Lewis Hall on their radar in the summer to succeed Shaw, and ex-United striker Louis Saha thinks he would be the perfect addition.

Saha told PariuriX.com: “I really like Lewis Hall, I think he is a very exciting player. He reminds me a lot of Patrice Evra who was always bombarding forward. He had the mental strength to believe he could both attack and defend very well.

“Patrice Evra and Lewis Hall play in a very similar style and I like the fact that Lewis Hall is very comfortable on the ball as well. He is also a product of the new invention Pep Guardiola created as he can go inside and play in the midfield as well.

“I think Lewis Hall would give the team the type of diversity the team needs from the back. He can defend very well but he can also hurt the opponents.”