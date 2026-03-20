Liverpool hopes of convincing Inter Milan to cash in on Alessandro Bastoni this summer are fading, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk that the Nerazzurri are working on a new mega-money contract offer for a star who has also attracted attention from Barcelona and Chelsea.

Bastoni is regarded as one of the best defenders in world football and has regularly been touted as the Reds’ ideal long-term successor to club captain Virgil van Dijk, who turns 35 over the summer. And while Van Dijk remains a cornerstone of the Liverpool project, his advancing years mean FSG know the time will soon come for them to replace the towering Dutchman.

Indeed, a report earlier this week claimed that the 41-times capped Italy defender had been identified as one of three top targets at Anfield for prospective new manager Xabi Alonso this summer.

However, their hopes of landing the €80m-rated (£69m, $92.5m) defender look to be fading fast, with sources revealing that the Italian side are growing ‘increasingly confident’ they will retain his services beyond this summer.

To that end, sources are revealing the Serie A leaders’ plans to offer the classy central defender a mega-money contract extension as a sure-fire sign of their commitment to him and in a move that could make him one of Serie A’s highest-paid players of all time.

To that end, TEAMtalk understands that the Serie A giants have ‘no intention’ of parting ways with the highly-rated defender, who has attracted attention from across Europe.

In addition to Liverpool, both Barcelona and Chelsea have been tracking Bastoni closely, with his representatives carrying out checks on potential destinations ahead of the summer window.

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Bastoni in line for Inter Milan contract extension

However, sources have made it clear that Inter remain firmly in control of the situation.

Rather than entertaining offers, the club have opened discussions with Bastoni over an extension to his current contract, which runs until 2028.

Inter’s proposal would see that deal extended by at least a further two years, tying the Italian international down until 2030. Early indications suggest there is mutual willingness to reach an agreement, with Bastoni happy at San Siro and appreciative of the club’s ambition.

Speaking last year on Italian TV, the defender outlined his happiness to remain at the San Siro.

“Rumours about my future? These things make me proud; it means I’m doing well, but like you, I read the papers too,” he said.

“There’s nothing going on; I’m happy here, and I don’t have any problems. I don’t think about things outside the pitch.

“Will I stay at Inter? Probably yes.”

Bastoni has developed into a cornerstone of Inter’s defence, and the club view him as a key part of their long-term plans.

Their proactive approach in opening negotiations has only strengthened their position as they look to ward off growing Premier League and LaLiga interest.

While the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona and Chelsea remain attentive to any developments, the expectation is that Inter will succeed in securing Bastoni’s future with a new long-term deal.

Liverpool latest: £69m link to penalty box predator; big Salah exit update

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reported to have listed a striker with 32 goals to his name this season as a top target ahead of the summer window and with TEAMtalk looking into claims that the Reds are prepared to trigger his €80m (£69m) exit clause.

That news comes after a trusted journalist outlined plans for a major squad rebuild at Anfield, which has suggested up to six players, including the Premier League’s best player over the last decade, are all poised to leave.

On the subject of possible departures, it’s reported that Mohamed Salah “will decide in the next six weeks” whether to quit Anfield for good this summer, with the same journalist dropping a reminder of the “severity” of one of this season’s storylines and revealing the major factor that could yet determine why he could walk away.

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