Man Utd make correct call after new Barcelona bid for Marcus Rashford received

Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United

Barcelona have tabled a new bid for Marcus Rashford, and a report has outlined exactly how Manchester United will respond.

Rashford has shone during his season-long loan at Barcelona so far, registering 10 goals and 13 assists. Making those figures all the more impressive is the fact Rashford hasn’t been a regular starter under Hansi Flick.

All parties involved – Man Utd, Barcelona, Rashford – are aligned in their desire to see the winger back at the Camp Nou next season.

But while Rashford and Barcelona have agreed personal terms in principle, there’s turbulence on the club-to-club side.

Barcelona are trying everything they can to NOT activate their €30m / £26m option to buy. The reasons why are the ones you’d expect with Barcelona these days – financial ones.

Reporter Ben Jacobs recently confirmed Barca have offered to take Rashford on a second loan spell that would cover the 2026/27 season.

Man Utd would eventually receive the €30m, though the funds would either arrive a year later than originally anticipated in 2027, or the fee would be split into two equal payments over the next two summers.

Neither scenario is ideal for Man Utd who given they’re gearing up for a monumental summer transfer window, want Rashford’s sale money to put towards a bumper spending spree.

And according to the latest from The Mirror, Man Utd will make the correct call and reject Barcelona’s offer for a second loan.

The report read: ‘Manchester United will reject Barcelona’s bid to extend Marcus Rashford’s loan deal by another season.

‘And United will tell the Spanish giants to cough up the agreed £26million fee – or send the England star back to Manchester in June.’

Man Utd’s hard-line stance is the right one in this instance. Rashford has proven he’s worth every cent of the €30m this season, and on the open market, there is a sense Man Utd could collect an even higher fee.

All eyes will be on how Barcelona respond, and there have already been reports in the Spanish media of Barca sizing up alternatives, such as Chelsea’s Pedro Neto.

But in truth, that link makes very little sense given Neto would cost far more than €30m / £26m to sign anyway. Let’s not forget the Portuguese winger cost £54m when transferring from Wolves to Chelsea in 2024, and aged 26, he’s a few years younger than Rashford.

According to Ben Jacobs, the belief internally at Man Utd is if they hold firm and stick to their guns, Barcelona will eventually concede defeat, activate their option, and sign Rashford outright for €30m this summer.

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