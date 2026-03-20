Leeds United boss Daniel Farke could finally get the chance to reunite with one of his favourite ever players at Elland Road this summer, with a source explaining why Emiliano Buendia could finally be allowed to leave Aston Villa but with any move subject to TWO conditions.

The Argentina international has been linked with a move to Elland Road on a regular basis throughout Farke’s time in charge, with Buendia first tipped for a move to West Yorkshire in January 2024 as the club sought a creative spark to help them secure promotion back to the Premier League.

At the time, the two-times capped Argentina international decided he did not want to drop down to the Championship, especially given his belief in becoming a regular at Aston Villa.

And when it became apparent that Buendia would be allowed to leave on loan the following year, in January 2025, Leeds were once again linked with a move, only for their efforts to fall short as he opted for a move into the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen.

Those links once again reared their head over the summer 2025 window after Leeds secured promotion, but with a £100m budget and with cash allocated elsewhere, the Whites did not follow up with a serious offer.

However, the return to Villa looked to have paid dividends. The 29-year-old started the current campaign in brilliant fashion, and had 13-goal involvements to his name across the first half of the season.

Since then, though, Buendia has once again gone off the boil and, having fallen down the pecking order under Unai Emery, a summer move away is now being touted once again.

That’s according to the club’s former scout, Bryan King, who is adamant that a summer departure is finally on for the player Farke helped rise to stardom during their time together at Norwich.

Speaking to Villa News, King said: “Does he need a new challenge now? If those things are joined together, it may be time for him to leave. I think he could be moved on, let’s put it that way.

“There’s no chance they get the £33million they paid for him, no chance. There will be a club out there that wants to take him, that’s the way it goes.”

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Buendia move subject to two conditions

Any move to Leeds, however, is dependent on two conditions. Firstly, on Emery deciding that the 29-year-old can move on – and given that his deal will have just a year left to run come the summer, Villa will be aware that the summer window represents their last chance to obtain a decent fee for him – and secondly, on the Whites, of course, retaining their Premier League status.

But with another Argentine, Facundo Buonanotte, failing to impress after joining Leeds on loan and having been he is likely to be sent back to his parent club, Brighton, this summer, the Whites will be in the market for another attacking midfielder.

However, we understand that Leeds’ top priority to fill that position remains Harry Wilson, who came close to joining Leeds last summer, and has since gone on to enjoy the best season of his career with Fulham.

Out of contract in the summer, he remains an attractive target for the Whites, though competition for his services is likely to be tough, with Everton, Aston Villa, and, should they secure promotion to the Premier League, his hometown team, Wrexham, also in the mix.

But we are told that Leeds will have three main priorities this summer, with a creative attacker one of them, together with a left-sided defender and a new No.9 to provide cover and competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

And while it remains to be seen if the pieces will fall into place over a move to finally bring Buendia to Elland Road, it is undoubtedly a move Farke would give serious consideration to were the option to arise.

Leeds latest: Dream No.10 signing rules out move; Midtjylland winger watched

Meanwhile, Leeds United’s chances of adding Armenia captain Eduard Spertsyan to their ranks this summer has been emphatically dismissed by the player himself amid a somewhat alarming admission, and with TEAMtalk revealing why UK law would prohibit his signing anyway.

In other news, we exclusively revealed on Thursday how Leeds would have scouts present in Denmark to watch a 29 G/A winger in Europa League action, ahead of a possible summer swoop. The Whites, however, are one of three Premier League sides keen on the Turkish star.

Elsewhere, one of the most trusted voices covering Leeds has raised serious concerns over Calvert-Lewin, though it is quite clear why Farke will have no intention of axing the striker as summer transfer plans take shape.

And finally, with several squad changes expected this summer, we revealed earlier this week the names of the first five players Leeds will likely move on this summer.

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