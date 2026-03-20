Tottenham ‘set to’ complete ‘surprise’ £17m transfer after ‘meeting’ in London

A meeting held in London earlier this week looks to have yielded a breakthrough, with a report claiming Tottenham are set to sell one of their regular starters for around £17million.

Tottenham saved face on Wednesday night when defeating Atletico Madrid 3-2 in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Spurs exited the competition 7-5 on aggregate, and you have to wonder if the final outcome would have been different without Igor Tudor’s bizarre roll of the dice in the first leg.

The interim Tottenham boss selected Antonin Kinsky and in less than a quarter of an hour, the Czech international had committed two blunders and all but ended Spurs’ European hopes by his lonesome.

Predictably, Guglielmo Vicario has since been recalled, but the Italian stopper is now on course to leave at season’s end.

Transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, recently stated the expectation is Spurs and Vicario will “part ways” in the summer.

A move to Inter Milan who are seeking a successor to veteran Yann Sommer has been mooted. Sommer is out of contract in the summer.

And according to the latest from The Daily Mail, Vicario’s transfer to Serie A leaders Inter is all but assured.

The piece’s headline read: ‘Inter Milan set to sign Tottenham keeper Guglielmo Vicario in surprise £17million deal with both parties keen on cutting ties after recent poor form.’

In the copy, they continued: ‘The Italians have been searching for an alternative to Swiss No 1 Yann Sommer and sporting director Piero Ausilio was in London for meetings this week.

‘Ausilio is understood to have met with Vicario’s agent Valerio Giufridda ahead of the Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday and they are confident a deal can be done for a fee in the region of £17million.’

Assuming Vicario does leave, Tottenham will require a new goalkeeper and who they’ll sign will largely be determined by what division they’re in.

A prior report from The Athletic suggested Kinsky would become the new No 1 if they’re relegated to the Championship.

If staying up, Tottenham would push for a new No 1 to replace Vicario, with Kinsky remaining the chief back-up.

Manchester City’s James Trafford is a player TEAMtalk has consistently reported on Tottenham’s interest in.

Trafford joined City last summer expecting to be their No 1, but the subsequent arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma made that impossible.

Others with Premier League experience on Spurs’ radar include Bart Verbruggen (Brighton) and Robin Roefs (Sunderland).

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Latest Tottenham news – Igor Tudor / Cristian Romero

In other news, Tottenham are set to keep Igor Tudor in charge for this weekend’s pivotal relegation six‑pointer against Nottingham Forest, TEAMtalk can confirm, though sources insist the Croatian is not out of the woods yet and have explained why their hunt for a possible new interim option remains ongoing.

Elsewhere, Cristian Romero has dropped a massive “we’ll see later” hint over his future at the club, as the centre-back continues to be linked with a summer exit.

BIG WEEKEND: Arsenal v Man City, Tottenham v Forest, Liverpool, Rosenior, Bowen, Madrid