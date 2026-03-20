Saudis plot spectacular TRIPLE Liverpool raid with ‘formal offer’ ready

Could this be the year Salah finally leaves Liverpool for Saudi Arabia?

Mohamed Salah is not the only Liverpool player who could head to Saudi Arabia this summer, according to a report, while sporting director Richard Hughes has also been tipped to move to the Middle East.

The Saudis have transformed their top flight in recent years, having brought in huge names such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Karim Benzema and Roberto Firmino. They have identified Salah as their next marquee target, in preparation for 41-year-old Ronaldo potentially retiring in the near future.

Salah rejected interest from the Saudi Pro League to pen a new two-year contract with Liverpool in April 2025. However, he looks increasingly likely to leave Anfield this summer.

We revealed on March 3 that Saudi chiefs are intensifying their interest in the forward and have drawn up a formal offer.

They were previously willing to spend a whopping £100-150million on Salah but are expected to bid just £37m this time around.

As per Sports Boom, Konate could follow the Egyptian to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudis are aiming to pounce on Konate’s ‘stalled contract talks’ with Liverpool.

The centre-back could help to improve the ‘calibre and profile’ of the Pro League, while also ‘changing the perception’ that only older players head there.

Although, the report does note that Konate is more likely to join Real Madrid or Inter Milan if he opts to leave Liverpool.

Sources confirmed to us on March 6 that Liverpool have tabled their biggest offer yet to keep the Frenchman.

Surprisingly, Hughes has also appeared on the Saudis’ radar. Shock recent reports have claimed that an agreement is already in place for the director to take charge of Al-Hilal’s transfer plans.

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Conflicting reports on Richard Hughes

Our sources state that ‘no deal’ is in place between Hughes and Al-Hilal. But journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed that the Scot is indeed on Al-Hilal’s radar for summer 2027.

Simon Hughes of The Athletic recently criticised Liverpool owners FSG for allowing the contracts of Richard Hughes, Arne Slot and Michael Edwards to all expire at the end of next season.

Discussing Liverpool potentially sacking Slot and hiring a new manager such as Xabi Alonso, Hughes said: “You’ve got three senior figures whose contracts are all running out at the same time.

“So where I’m a bit uncomfortable with it is, if Liverpool are enquiring or thinking about making a change about Slot – there isn’t that indication at the moment, certainly not publicly – any manager, any agent is going to want to know ‘are these guys hiring me, are they sticking for the long term as well?’.

“I think that needs to be cleared up pretty quickly by FSG, so it comes back to the owners very quickly. People want to know who they’re working for.

“They’ve allowed a situation where you’ve got three senior figures all out of contract in the same summer and no indication of what is going to happen with each of them at the moment.

“It’s all very well saying change the manager, but what’s going on with the people making those decisions?”

Liverpool: £69m striker target; defensive setback

Meanwhile, a report has tipped Liverpool to meet the £69m release clause of a forward who shares the same name as an Anfield hero.

A centre-back target is also valued at £69m, but Liverpool’s chances of snaring him appear to be fading.

A journalist has explained why Chelsea’s academy transfer ban is good news for Slot’s side.

Plus, ‘five to six’ regulars may depart Merseyside in a transformative summer window, it has been claimed.