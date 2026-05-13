Liverpool look increasingly likely to green-light Alisson Becker’s exit this summer, with a well-informed journalist explaining why the end is nigh and with a second long-serving Reds star also casting doubt on his future and admitting he could also join Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson out the door.

The Reds have endured a turbulent campaign, way below the high standards they set in Arne Slot’s first season when Liverpool waltzed to the Premier League title.

Long since out of the title race and having failed to progress past the quarter-finals in any of the three cup competitions they were involved with, Slot and Co know they need another big rebuilding job to re-establish the Merseysiders as one of the true forces of the English game.

Confirmed to be leaving, so far, are club icon Salah and legendary left-back Robertson – the pair so influential in Liverpool’s success down the years – yet, they appear from the only household names set to depart.

Indeed, it’s been known for months that Juventus are pursuing Alisson this summer and are prepared to offer him a mega-money contract to lure him back to Serie A, eight years after his exit from Roma.

Our sources have long since confirmed talks with the Italian giants, and now Liverpool FC specialist David Lynch has revealed the reasons he expects the much-admired Brazilian to leave.

Asked by Anfield Index if he expects Alisson, regarded by many as Liverpool’s greatest ever keeper, to still be at the club next season, Lynch revealed: “Yeah, I’d be surprised at this point. I think there’s just a lot of smoke there.

“I think clearly what’s happening here is that the decision is on the player’s side really, in terms of does he want to move on and try something new or does he want to stick around?”

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Alisson ready to leave Liverpool as Joe Gomez admits uncertainty

Lynch admits Liverpool will likely back any decision Alisson makes this summer, and with the Reds having already begun the process of identifying a replacement, moves are expected to gather pace in the coming weeks.

“Because he’s under contract, Liverpool will give him the choice of either, as long as their needs in terms of a transfer fee are met.

“The fact that things are clearly advancing on the player’s side says to me that there’s a willingness there to let him go and a willingness on his side to go. So I don’t think Liverpool will stand in his way.”

With Alisson set to join Salah and Robertson in leaving, a fourth long-serving star, Joe Gomez, has also admitted uncertainty over his future beyond this season.

The 28-year-old joined the Reds in a £3.5m deal from Charlton back in 2015, but has fallen down the pecking order in recent times.

Now he admits he’s unsure if he too will still be at Anfield next season.

“I think anything can happen. I don’t know is the honest answer. I’ve only got a year left, so I don’t know, but whatever is meant to be will be, I guess,” he said.

“But I’m so grateful to have had this time here at this club. I’ll always be grateful to have had 11 years at a place like this. All I can do is be thankful, and we’ll see.”

On the subject of Liverpool keepers, we understand the Reds remain uncertain if Giorgi Mamardashvili is quite yet at the level required to replace Alisson between the sticks, hence their quest to sign a new No.1 if the Brazilian departs.

As a result, Liverpool are internally questioning whether they made a major blunder in allowing Caoimhin Kelleher to leave last summer, as the chances of a return to Anfield having been assessed.

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