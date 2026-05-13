The full list of midfielders Liverpool are looking at ahead of a crucial summer transfer window has been revealed, and four of the eight stars currently play in the Premier League.

The transfer headlines at Anfield this summer will largely be dominated by the wing positions. Mohamed Salah is leaving on a free transfer, while there is little appetite among Liverpool decision-makers to reintegrate Harvey Elliot back into the mix. A sale could be explored.

Exits are also on the cards for Federico Chiesa and Cody Gakpo, meaning a double signing at minimum is required on the flanks, with Yan Diomande first up.

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However, Liverpool fans should not sleep on what will happen in central midfield. Curtis Jones could be sold for pure profit after talks to extend his contract stalled. Jones has just one year left on his existing deal.

And amid the dramatic drop-off in form from Alexis Mac Allister, a central midfielder is on the agenda for sporting director, Richard Hughes, too.

The name on the lips of most journalists in recent weeks is Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace. A fresh update from The Athletic has confirmed Wharton is on the Reds’ radar, but he’s by no means the only one.

They revealed who else Liverpool are looking at, including three more midfielders currently plying their trade in the Premier League.

Liverpool midfield transfer targets revealed

Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Bouabacar Kamara (Aston Villa) and Alex Scott (Bournemouth) are also players of interest to Liverpool.

Regarding Kamara, the report read: ‘Another who offers qualities that would be beneficial, especially if a more defensive-minded option is required.

‘The Frenchman is a front-footed middle man who gets stuck into tackles, is relatively press-resistant and will often resort to dribbling to get out of tight spots. Kamara ranks seventh for take-ons per 90 minutes among Premier League midfielders and fourth for fouls suffered.

‘Villa badly miss him when he’s not around and in two of the past three seasons have seen potential title challenges slip away following an injury to their unsung hero. In 2025-26, for example, their win rate with Kamara drops from 72.2 per cent to 23.5 per cent without him.

‘However, the growing concern is the amount of time he’s spending on the sidelines with injuries, after barely missing a game for Marseille before joining Villa in summer 2022.’

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On Anderson, the piece explained: ‘Anderson has the most defensive recoveries per 90 minutes of any player in Europe’s top five domestic leagues.

‘That extra bite sits nicely alongside his clear ball-playing abilities and determination to set the tone for the team he is playing in. So many of Forest’s positive actions in build-up play come through him.

‘No player across Europe has taken a greater share of their team’s touches (14.3 per cent) than Anderson, while he is also responsible for 21.2 per cent of Forest’s progressive passes, the fifth highest share.

‘Anderson, like Wharton, is exciting but would also be extremely expensive, probably north of £100million.

‘Liverpool would also have to fend off interest from elsewhere, specifically both Manchester clubs, if they were to sign him. That feels unlikely at this stage.’

Rounding out the list of Liverpool midfield targets are Ederson (Atalanta), Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart), Lamine Camara (Monaco) and Mamadou Sangare (Lens).

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