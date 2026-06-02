Award-winning midfielder ‘prefers’ Everton to Man Utd – David Ornstein

Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney, who is the subject of interest from Everton and Manchester United

Although Manchester United are interested in bringing Hayden Hackney to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, the Middlesbrough midfielder would prefer a move to Everton, according to journalist David Ornstein, as TEAMtalk reveals the fee that the Toffees would have to pay for him.

Hackney has established himself as one of the best players in the Championship and is a key figure in the Middlesbrough team.

The midfielder made 38 appearances in the Championship this season, scoring five goals and giving eight assists in the process.

While the 23-year-old did well to take Middlesbrough to the Championship playoff final, Boro’s failure to win the big game against Hull City means that it is very likely that the midfielder will not be at the Riverside Stadium next season.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs keen on taking advantage of Middlesbrough’s situation and want to sign Hackney in the summer transfer window.

However, according to The Athletic, it is Everton that the midfielder would like to join this summer.

The report in the publication, written by the esteemed David Ornstein, has claimed that ‘Hackney’s preference is to join Everton’.

Everton are now said to be in ‘pole position’ for the English midfielder.

Ornstein added: ‘Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace are also high among his suitors and retain a firm interest.

‘Manchester United like Hackney, but he is lower on their list of targets and a move to Old Trafford is not anticipated at present.’

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Middlesbrough want £25m for Hayden Hackney – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Middlesbrough want £25m for Hayden Hackney.

Sources have told us that Nottingham Forest are pressing ahead to get a deal done for the midfielder.

Forest view Hackney as a perfect replacement for Elliot Anderson, who is the subject of interest from Manchester United and Manchester City.

We can also confirmed Everton and Tottenham’s interest in Hackney, who was named the Championship Player of the Season for the 2025/26 campaign.

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