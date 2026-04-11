A Liverpool legend’s anticipated next move could be kiboshed, and it’d be entirely the buying club’s fault.

Liverpool will wave goodbye to two of their all-time greats this summer in Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian will depart on a free transfer despite still being contracted for one more year. Robertson, meanwhile, is also leaving on a free, though because his deal is up on June 30.

Since news of the Scot’s departure was announced, it’s been revealed why Liverpool never made even one attempt to agree a contract extension with Robertson.

In any case, the left-back’s future appears to lay down in north London, with David Ornstein confirming on Friday that Tottenham are clear frontrunners for the coup.

Spurs actually came close to signing Robertson in January, only to see Liverpool block the move after failing to bring Kostas Tsimikas back early from a turgid loan spell at Roma.

Tottenham hope to nab Robertson at the second time of asking, and believe his leadership, experience and winning mentality will greatly add to a squad lacking in all three departments.

However, there’s a critical caveat in Robertson’s proposed move to Spurs, with Ornstein revealing it’ll only happen if Tottenham remain a Premier League team.

Robertson has no intention of joining a Championship side, while Spurs won’t be dishing out big salaries to new recruits if they drop a division anyway.

And on Friday night, West Ham’s thumping 4-0 win over Wolves ensured Tottenham have dropped into the relegation zone for the first time this season.

Spurs now sit two points adrift of safety, and all eyes are on whether Roberto De Zerbi can make an immediate impact as the new manager.

If the Italian can’t turn the club’s fortunes around almost instantaneously, relegation will await and it’s already been confirmed De Zerbi will stick around for a promotion push in the Championship.

However, if that scenario does unfold, De Zerbi will have to make do without Liverpool legend Robertson in his ranks.

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