Man Utd to stun Man City with colossal Elliot Anderson bid as secret weapon revealed

Manchester United have an ace card up their sleeve as they push to beat Manchester City in the race for Elliot Anderson, and a report has even claimed INEOS could outbid their rivals for the Nottingham Forest star.

Anderson has emerged as the No 1 midfield target for both Man Utd and Man City. The 23-year-old has had two fantastic seasons at Forest since joining from Newcastle United for £35million, form which has seen him break into the England team and become one of the Premier League’s most coveted midfielders.

Anderson’s value has skyrocketed from £35m to £80-100m.

Recent reports have suggested City already have an agreement in place to sign the player for £65m, but Fabrizio Romano insists the pursuit remains open.

City see themselves as frontrunners, though United have a plan to sign Anderson first.

According to Samuel Luckhurst, The Sun’s United correspondent, the Red Devils are planning to use Harry Maguire as their secret weapon this summer.

They want Maguire to tap up Anderson and convince him to reject City to secure a move to Old Trafford, as United players have done on several occasions in the past.

United previously signed England’s best player at international tournaments, such as Rio Ferdinand and Wayne Rooney, and they are aiming to become the apex predator in the transfer market once again, this time with Anderson.

Fellow England stars Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw could also urge Anderson to pick United over City.

The report adds that United will have the ‘financial health to outspend rivals’ this summer following the departures of players such as Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee.

This suggests United will be able to launch a mega bid worth £100m or more for Anderson, to leave City trailing.

United were able to sign top stars such as Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo last summer without Champions League football. If interim boss Michael Carrick guides them back into Europe’s premier club competition, then it will be very hard for elite targets to say no.

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England stars fighting to convince Elliot Anderson

It is important to mention that City may have their own English players tapping up Anderson this summer, such as John Stones, Nico O’Reilly and Phil Foden.

We revealed on Wednesday that Forest are ‘encouraging’ a ‘bidding war’ between United and City to ensure they get maximum value.

We confirmed on Thursday that United have stepped up their interest in Anderson and are making a strong play to stop him from joining City.

We understand that both clubs have opened talks with Anderson’s camp to tee up a big-money move.

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