The latest decision from Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann will have impressed Manchester United chiefs, a report has suggested, while Gary Neville has named three other elite managers INEOS should contact.

Man Utd appointed Michael Carrick as interim head coach on January 13 after sacking Ruben Amorim. The former midfielder has done a great job so far, helping to put United in a strong position to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Red Devils currently occupy third spot in the Premier League, three points ahead of fourth-placed Aston Villa after their 3-1 victory over Unai Emery’s side on Sunday.

Carrick has also been praised for getting the best out of players such as Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens.

We revealed on March 10 that Carrick’s chances of getting the job permanently have begun to skyrocket.

However, United want to explore the market for other options first. They admire the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Roberto De Zerbi.

Nagelsmann is currently preparing for Germany’s World Cup campaign and has just named his squad for the upcoming friendlies against Switzerland and Ghana.

The coach has ‘ticked off a major box’ for United officials as he has included Bayern Munich sensation Lennart Karl in his squad, according to United In Focus.

The report explains how United want their next manager to promote and develop academy talent, unlike Amorim. Carrick is doing that well, but Nagelsmann’s decision to trust 18-year-old Karl shows he has similar aims.

Nagelsmann also helped to develop players such as Dayot Upamecano and Christopher Nkunku during his previous spell at RB Leipzig, showing his commitment to promoting youth.

The German’s time at Bayern did not quite go to plan, but he remains one of the best young coaches in the world and is firmly in contention for the United job.

During an appearance on YouTube channel Off the Ball, former United captain Neville praised Carrick but also namechecked Luis Enrique, Carlo Ancelotti and Thomas Tuchel.

“When Michael got it, I was quite clear that Manchester United should still go and get the very best that they can in the world to take the club on in the next few years,” he said.

“I’m still of that opinion. However, it gets harder by the week when Michael, to be fair, is delivering the performances and results that he is.

“The reason I say that they should still pursue the best manager in the world is that the last four managers at United: Ole, Ralf Rangnick, Erik ten Hag, and Ruben Amorim have been what I would say potentially great managers rather than great managers.

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Neville sticks to world-class manager claim

“They’ve not been at that top level. None of them managed super clubs with the scrutiny at the level of United. I felt that a few months ago, and I don’t think we should come off track because of eight, nine, ten results.

“Ultimately, there should be a Luis Enrique, Carlo Ancelotti or Thomas Tuchel. People who’ve lived at that highest level with the highest level of pressure and scrutiny who will attract the best players in the world to the club.

“Now, what I would say is the more that Michael does and the more the team play, it’s getting more difficult to sort of keep that opinion. But for now, I would still keep that.”

Returning to Nagelsmann, we confirmed on March 4 that he has made it clear he wants the United job.

Tuchel and Ancelotti will be far harder to capture, though. Tuchel recently penned a new contract to remain in charge of England, while Brazil boss Ancelotti is set to follow suit.

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