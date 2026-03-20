Liverpool are scouring the market for a new left-back and have set their sights on Fulham star Antonee Robinson, who could be brought in to compete with Milos Kerkez for a starting spot, though they face competition from Manchester United.

Arne Slot’s side are planning to bring in a long-term successor to Andy Robertson, who is out of contract at the season’s end, and is being heavily linked with other sides.

Robertson, 32, has been integral to Liverpool’s success in recent years but is likely to take on a new challenge next term, and came close to joining Tottenham in a surprise move in January.

As per a report from Caught Offside, Liverpool are ‘monitoring’ Robinson and his future is in ‘some doubt’, with £40million said to be enough to sign him this summer.

That is because the 28-year-old is out of contract in 2028, and Fulham have been unable to tie him down to an extension. They may therefore be forced to cash in sooner rather than later to avoid losing him for a cut-price fee.

United are also interested in the ex-Everton academy graduate, who is considered one of the best full-backs in the Premier League on his day. He has missed a chunk of matches through injury this term, but is now back in Fulham’s starting XI.

United, for their part, are said to be looking for an ‘upgrade’ on Luke Shaw, and have Robinson listed as a potential target.

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Fulham star ‘keen’ on Merseyside return – sources

With a potential transfer battle between Liverpool and United on the horizon, our information suggests that Slot’s side will have the advantage over their rivals.

TEAMtalk correspondent Graeme Bailey exclusively revealed back on January 24 that Robinson is on Liverpool’s shortlist, viewing him as an ideal Robertson successor.

Crucially, well-placed sources informed us that Robinson is ‘keen on a return to Merseyside’, and therefore open to a switch to Anfield.

The Reds’ hierarchy view a Robinson‑Kerkez partnership as the ideal long-term solution on the left side of their defence.

A 50-time capped United States international, Robinson will hope to impress at this year’s World Cup in North America. If he does so, the interest in his signature may only increase.

Latest Liverpool news: Man Utd ‘in talks’ over raid / Dream deal torched

Meanwhile, reports suggest that United have ‘opened talks’ to sign 16-year-old Liverpool striker Vincent Joseph, and a move would come as a big blow to the Merseysiders.

And interestingly, it’s suggested that the Red Devils are ‘confident’ of completing a deal for Joseph, who’s considered one of the most exciting players in Liverpool’s youth system.

In other news, Liverpool look set to miss out on Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, who has been identified as their ideal Virgil van Dijk successor.

We revealed earlier today that Inter are increasingly confident of tying Bastoni down to a new contract, which would kill any chance of him leaving the Italian giants this summer.

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