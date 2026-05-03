Bradley Barcola is firmly back on Liverpool’s radar ahead of the summer window, TEAMtalk can reveal, with fresh developments suggesting the Paris Saint-Germain winger could yet become available.

As previously reported, Paris Saint-Germain rejected approaches from Liverpool in March, when the Reds also explored moves for Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. At the time, PSG stood firm on all three attacking talents.

While deals for Doue and Kvaratskhelia remain highly unlikely, the situation around Barcola is now less clear-cut.

TEAMtalk understands that Barcola’s representatives have begun carrying out background work and due diligence on potential landing spots, exploring the market should an opportunity arise for the former Lyon star.

Despite continuing to play a major role under Luis Enrique, Barcola is increasingly finding himself at times on the periphery of PSG’s preferred attacking setup. With Ousmane Dembele leading the line with Doue alongside Kvaratskhelia in a first-choice front three, Barcola risks becoming the odd man out in a crowded forward line.

PSG maintain publicly that the 23-year-old remains a key part of their plans. However, sources indicate that after changing agency towards the end of last year, Barcola is now keen to assess his options and understand what opportunities may be available.

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PSG want Barcola talks

PSG, for their part, would also like to open talks with the player, who has just over two years left on his current deal.

Any softening in PSG’s stance would immediately alert a number of elite clubs. Liverpool are among those most attentive, with the Merseyside outfit understood to be targeting potentially two new wide attackers this summer.

But they are far from alone. TEAMtalk can confirm that Arsenal – who are actively assessing left-sided attacking options – along with Chelsea and Manchester City have all been made aware of Barcola’s evolving situation. City’s recent move for Antoine Semenyo may reduce their urgency, but sources stress that a player of Barcola’s calibre naturally commands attention.

Across Europe, interest is equally strong. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are all monitoring developments, while the Saudi Pro League is also keeping a watching brief.

For now, no formal move has been made, but with Barcola’s camp exploring possibilities and PSG’s attacking depth creating uncertainty, this is a situation that could quickly accelerate as the summer window approaches.