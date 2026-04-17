Liverpool are stepping up plans for a significant midfield reshuffle this summer, with Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton emerging as a concrete target and with the Reds having carried out significant background checks on the England international, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

It’s been a season of disappointment at Anfield with the Reds finishing trophyless and sadly going backwards despite a record-breaking £440m (€505m, $600m) investment in the squad last summer.

As a result, Liverpool are planning some serious squad upgrades across the park and are looking to revamp their central midfield, which is now seen as an area for major improvement by manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes.

Indeed, the Reds are preparing for a new-look engine room despite already having key pieces in place. Ryan Gravenberch remains tied down for the long term, while we exclusively revealed this week that talks are progressing quickly for Hungarian playmaker Dominik Szoboszlai to further cement his future at Anfield.

However, Liverpool are far from done and further changes are expected.

Sources indicate there is uncertainty surrounding Alexis Mac Allister’s future, with Real Madrid showing strong interest in luring the Argentina international to Spain.

At the same time, Curtis Jones is increasingly likely to move on this summer after struggling to establish himself as a regular starter in the way he had hoped.

The pair were both named as part of a bumper multi-player clearout at Anfield on Thursday.

READ MORE: MASS Liverpool firesale planned with ruthless FSG ready to offload NINE stars this summer

Liverpool learn price needed to sign Wharton as Palace sale stance gives hope

Against that backdrop, Liverpool have intensified their own focus on reinforcements and upgrades.

Sources have confirmed that the Merseyside club have been carrying out extensive background work on Wharton, who has rapidly established himself as one of the most composed and intelligent young midfielders in English football.

Capped four times by England, the Blackburn-born midfielder is understood to be open to a move this summer and would be receptive to a return to the North West, a factor that could play into Liverpool’s hands.

Crystal Palace are willing to sanction his departure under the right conditions and are not expected to stand in his way, but they remain determined to secure full market value for one of their prized assets.

Figures discussed internally and among interested clubs suggest a fee in the region of £70million (€80m, $95m) – which would be a club-record sale at Selhurst Park – would be required to get a deal over the line. That fee would narrowly eclipse the £68m (€78m, $92m) package Arsenal spent on Eberechi Eze last summer.

Liverpool are not alone in their admiration for Wharton, however. Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are all monitoring Wharton closely, while European heavyweights Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also registered strong interest.

Despite that competition, Liverpool’s proactive groundwork could prove decisive.

The club’s recruitment team view Wharton as a player capable of dictating tempo, progressing play under pressure and anchoring their midfield for years to come.

It’s not the first time Liverpool have been linked with a move for Wharton, either.

Last month, fanciful reports from Spain suggested he was one of three names handed to FSG from Xabi Alonso amid claims the Spaniard had identified his signing as a transfer must this summer.

Furthermore, a move to bring Wharton to Anfield has also been given the green light by a former Reds striker favourite.

And news of Liverpool links to the 22-year-old star come after my colleague, Fraser Fletcher, exclusively revealed in February that Wharton has a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ to leave Selhurst Park this summer.

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