Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool want TWO wingers but Ibrahim Mbaye deal OFF

Liverpool plan to sign Paris Saint-Germain ace Bradley Barcola as part of a double winger swoop, but the Reds have cooled their interest in his team-mate Ibrahim Mbaye, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool have held talks for both Barcola and Mbaye as they look to bring in a left winger to replace Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah’s successor on the right flank. Barcola would be an elite replacement for Gakpo, while Mbaye could help Liverpool move on from Salah.

We confirmed on Wednesday that Liverpool remain in talks with PSG for Barcola, despite reports elsewhere claiming they are ready to abandon the pursuit.

Our sources state that Liverpool are in pole position for the French star even though Arsenal have contacted his agents.

But the main issue is that Liverpool are open to paying up to £120million for Barcola, whereas PSG value him at £145m.

We revealed on August 6 that Liverpool have intensified talks for right winger Mbaye after the Senegal international made it clear he wants to leave the French giants in search of game time.

Romano has now provided an update on both players via his YouTube channel. The journalist has stated that Liverpool remain on the hunt for two wide players, but Mbaye is unlikely to join as things stand.

“If you look at Bradley Barcola, probably the story of the night in terms of transfers, is about the French winger,” Romano said.

“Because Barcola was not playing one single minute for Paris Saint-Germain [in the UEFA Super Cup]. And also if you look at Barcola’s face, [it] looks very clear that the player is probably thinking about leaving the club.

“As of today, while there is the chance to go to Liverpool, Barcola’s face is speaking for himself.

“Barcola wants to go to Liverpool. The personal terms are almost in place, it’s not a problem.

“Barcola is attracted by Liverpool, Barcola is wanted by Liverpool.

“Now it’s on the club-to-club negotiations. There are daily negotiations. Liverpool and PSG are in direct, club-to-club talks.

Barcola to Liverpool on but Mbaye interest cools

“The big news of the night is PSG’s president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, he said: ‘I don’t know what’s going to happen with him, we will see in the next days, we are negotiating.’

“When Al-Khelaifi, who usually is very clear on the players who should stay, says that Barcola’s future is still open, it means only one thing: the deal is absolutely on.”

Romano added: “Ibrahim Mbaye. Liverpool spoke with the agent of the player, Jorge Mendes, for several days.

“But my information is that PSG believe that [Liverpool] signing Barcola and Mbaye means spending almost €200m [£171m]. So that would be a crazy package to spend on two players.

“My understanding is that Liverpool’s plan is to sign two wingers by the end of the window, especially if Cody Gakpo goes to Tottenham.

“If Gakpo goes to Tottenham, and Liverpool sign Barcola, there is still space for one more winger.

“But at the moment, the price made by PSG for Mbaye is considered too expensive.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been tipped to make four signings worth a total of £301m if Jeff Bezos invests in the club.