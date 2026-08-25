Liverpool have decided whether to keep or sell Cody Gakpo amid interest from Man City and Spurs

Liverpool are standing firm on Cody Gakpo and say they have no intention of allowing the Netherlands international to leave this summer, despite Manchester City now joining the race for the forward, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Gakpo remains a major target for Tottenham Hotspur, with Spurs continuing to push for his signature. We understand the Dutchman has already agreed personal terms with Roberto De Zerbi’s side, who have made it clear he would be a central figure in their plans.

As previously revealed by our sources, Gakpo has made it clear that he wants to leave Liverpool this summer amid fears he does not figure too highly in new manager Andoni Iraola’s plans.

However, the situation has now become more complicated after it emerged on Monday evening that Manchester City are adding Gakpo to their list of attacking options.

City are set to lose Savinho and Omar Marmoush to Tottenham, while they have already agreed a deal to sign Palmeiras winger Allan Elias as cover following Savinho’s departure.

But we understand that Manchester City also see Gakpo as a possible replacement for Marmoush and are now exploring his situation and in what would prove a quite remarkable deal.

One key issue for City could be the role they can offer Gakpo.

The Dutchman is understood to be attracted to Tottenham because Spurs have given him assurances that he would be central to De Zerbi’s plans, with the intention of using him predominantly as a No.9.

However, Liverpool sources point to the weekend as further evidence of just how highly Iraola rates Gakpo, with the Spaniard impressed by his attitude and having now made it clear he wants to keep the Dutchman around irrespective of who else the Reds sign before the window slams shut…

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The Dutchman scored in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Newcastle United on Sunday and played the full 90 minutes, underlining his importance to the new Liverpool head coach and the role he continues to have in Iraola’s plans.

Whether Gakpo would be prepared to leave Liverpool for City without similar guarantees over regular first-team football remains to be seen.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are stressing to Gakpo and his people that they are in no hurry to sell.

Sources insist their stance has not changed and the club remain determined to keep Gakpo at Anfield despite the growing interest.

TEAMtalk understands Liverpool are also still working to bring in two more wingers, with talks continuing over Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola and Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh.

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Liverpool’s recruitment drive is significant because it underlines their intention to strengthen rather than prepare for Gakpo’s departure.

However, that is also central to the Dutchman’s thinking: he does not believe he will be first choice over the longer term if the club add two more wingers for significant fees, particularly with Hugo Ekitike also expected to return from injury before the end of the year.

That could leave Liverpool facing a decision over the final few days of the window.

And with Ekitike unlikely to be a serious contender for regular minutes until the turn of the year, we understand that the Reds may insist on keeping Gakpo until at least the January window, even if the player continues to push for a move.

For now, Tottenham remain keen, Manchester City have entered the race, and Gakpo’s preference is known, but Liverpool continue to insist that the forward is not for sale.