Vladimir Smicer tells Andoni Iraola whether Liverpool should sell Florian Wirtz to Bayern Munich

Vladimir Smicer has urged Liverpool not to sell Florian Wirtz to Bayern Munich, with the former Anfield star also giving his verdict on Dominik Szoboszlai.

Wirtz has been at Liverpool since the summer of 2025, when he joined from Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern were also interested in the Germany international attacking midfielder at the time, but it was Liverpool who sealed a deal for Wirtz.

Liverpool paid Bayer an initial fee of £100m, with a further £16m in add-ons.

Wirtz has been rather underwhelming for Liverpool so far, with the 23-year-old not scoring enough goals and providing the expected number of assists.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on September 13 that Bayern Munich are ready to raid Liverpool for Wirtz.

Sources have told us that should Wirtz become available on the market, then Bayern will try to sign him.

However, former Liverpool star Smicer believes that the Reds need to keep Wirtz and has backed him to eventually come good.

Smicer told Grosvenor Sport: “Florian Wirtz’s future? That’s a tough one.

“It’s important to know how Florian is feeling about his time at Liverpool and the Premier League.

“I don’t know if he is happy here but I believe he can still unlock something and still do well for Liverpool.

“He is still very young and would like to see him play well for Liverpool and stay at the club for another few years so for me, at the moment, I wouldn’t sell him to Bayern Munich or anybody else.

“He has more inside him and I think he will probably show it for Liverpool because he’s already been unlucky with some of his passes and other players not scoring goals.

“He is not underachieving if those great passes became assists.

“Some people are expecting a little too much from him, and I think some people are still seeing the fee that Liverpool paid for him rather than the player, and that’s the problem.

“It was the same with Paul Pogba at Manchester United.”

DON’T MISS: Liverpool get positive reports on £50m Venezuelan right-back as Man City battle erupts – Exclusive

Vladimir Smicer sends message to Dominik Szoboszlai

Smicer has also urged Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai to become the best player in the Premier League.

The pundit said: “Who is the best player in the Premier League now after Mohamed Salah’s exit?

“That’s a very tough question because it could all change this season and it’s too early to say.

“Arsenal have got a good team in general but if you had to pick one player as the best in the league from their team would it be Bukayo Saka?

“I’m not so sure.

“He was playing with too many injuries last season to show his best.

“Let’s wait and see.

“Erling Haaland is the best striker in the Premier League but I don’t want to say he’s the best footballer.

“I would like to say that it is Dominik Szoboszlai but he’s not shown us his best form yet this season.

“I think he can be more decisive like last year.

“He still needs to find his role and feel his way into how Andoni Iraola wants him to play.

“My hope is that at the end of the season I can say a new Liverpool player is the best player in the Premier League to take Mohamed Salah’s place.

READ NEXT: Liverpool scouts watch Dutch sensation as £51.5m January raid becomes serious option – Exclusive