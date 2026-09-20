Carrick message to JJ Gabriel loud and clear as Man Utd starlet’s ‘name change for brand reasons’ slammed

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has sent a clear indirect message to highly-rated youngster JJ Gabriel, as the teenager continues to make headlines over his Old Trafford exit stance, while Joe Cole has been heavily critical of some of the aspects surrounding the whole saga.

Gabriel had been in line to feature in the first team’s matchday squad for the Carabao Cup third-round tie against Brighton, but has not been seen at Carrington since scoring a hat-trick against Sabah FK in the UEFA Youth League.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey reported on September 15 that Gabriel has sent a formal notice to Man Utd to cancel his registration.

Indeed, Gabriel has instead spent the week with his entourage in Spain, where he could enter into talks with LaLiga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The teenager’s team have indicated that promises of senior involvement have been broken, which is why they want Gabriel to quit Man Utd.

Despite those promises, Gabriel played just eight minutes of first-team football in pre-season and was left out of the club’s Champions League squad, meaning he was ineligible to make his debut against Sabah last week.

In Gabriel’s absence from the squad on Wednesday night, another talented United youngster, Shea Lacey, took his opportunity. The winger scored in the eighth minute and was United’s standout player, as they succumbed to a 3-2 defeat against Brighton in midweek.

Ahead of this Sunday’s trip to Fulham, Carrick sent an indirect message to Gabriel when speaking about Lacey and who will be the next talented youngster to make that transition into the first-team set-up.

He told MUTV: “It was amazing for Shea and his family and everyone at the academy, connected to the academy, I think to bring Shea through on his journey and to see him start a game at Old Trafford. And for him to do what he does best. I’ve seen him do that on the pitches outside there [at Carrington] quite a few times and that’s his little spot, you know? Getting there and turning on his left foot and coming inside.

“That’s it [providing more encouragement to those in the U21s and U18s]. To have continued moments like that. The history of this club is littered with them. You could go on forever talking about them and that’s the magic of it. That’s the beauty of it.

“That’s why so many people in the academy work so hard and it’s what this club has been built upon. So Shea’s had that next moment, or the current moment I should say, and we’ll see who brings it on to having the next opportunity because we always look forward to the next one.”

Gabriel could still be the next academy youngster to start for United, if there is a U-turn over his exit stance, although that prospect is looking less and less likely at this stage.

When asked specifically about Gabriel during Friday’s press conference, Carrick said: “I think I’d just repeat what I said the other day, really. I think he’s a young boy, JJ, and I think it’s important that we certainly don’t put anything out here.

“I think the exposure and the scrutiny and everything that, you got to be careful and be sensible and think of him as much as anything, so the situation will work itself out, whatever way it’s going to work itself out. Making sure he’s okay is the important thing.”

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Joe Cole concerned over JJ Gabriel exit saga

Meanwhile, former Chelsea and England midfielder Joe Cole claims the story around JJ Gabriel has been getting more concerning as more details come out.

Gabriel, whose father Joe O’Cearuill was a professional footballer, was named as Joseph Junior Andreou O’Cearuill when he was born.

And when asked about the situation surrounding Gabriel’s impending exit, Cole flagged up the name change and other factors that are increasingly concerning.

He told TNT Sports: “The fact he’s had his name changed, for brand reasons… that’s one thing. Him and a lot of other boys have been taken out of school.

“You have to be a kid first and a footballer afterwards. The whole situation has left a sour taste in the mouth of the people at Manchester United.

“They want to guide this kid, but one thing I would say, having watched him on a few occasions, is that he’s super talented.

“I remember the noise before I made my debut. My journey was unusual in the sense that when you make your debut, you’re 15, 16 or 17.

“The crowd are happy as one of their own is on the pitch. But when JJ Gabriel eventually makes his debut, at whatever club, there’s going to be huge pressure on him now.”

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