Big-money Arsenal star wants OUT as reps hold talks with two Euro titans

One of Arsenal’s most expensive players has had enough of Mikel Arteta’s snubs and his camp are in active talks with four clubs, two of which are European royalty, according to a report.

While Arsenal’s squad is the envy of all of their Premier League rivals, a consequence of having so much strength in depth is quality players who’d be starters elsewhere rarely feature.

One player that applies to is striker Viktor Gyokeres who joined Arsenal for £63.5m (add-ons included) two summers ago.

Gyokeres never truly convinced in his maiden season at the Emirates, though did round out the title-winning campaign with 14 goals in the Premier League and 21 in all competitions.

However, with Kai Havertz now Mikel Arteta’s undisputed first choice in the No 9 position, a fresh report from CaughtOffside claims Gyokeres has had enough.

They stated: ‘The Sweden international is understood to be frustrated with his current situation at Arsenal, having clearly fallen down the pecking order this season.

‘Despite scoring 21 goals in all competitions last term to help Arsenal win the Premier League title and reach the Champions League final, there have been some question marks about Gyokeres’ overall contribution to Mikel Arteta’s side.

‘With Arteta now clearly favouring Kai Havertz as his first choice striker, it seems Gyokeres is considering his future.’

Explaining why it ‘seems Gyokeres is considering his future’, the report went on to note the frontman’s camp are engaging in discussions regarding a move away from north London.

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Viktor Gyokeres camp in talks with AC Milan, Juventus – report

Four clubs are being spoken to by the player’s representatives, including Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan.

The report added: ‘While Arsenal are not actively looking to sell Gyokeres, it is understood that there could be some flexibility of a big-name forward can be brought in in January.

‘And the player himself is already exploring options away from the Emirates Stadium, with his representatives holding initial talks with Milan, Juve, Al Ahli, and Al Ittihad.’

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As mentioned, a January exit would only make sense if Arsenal brought a worthy replacement on board.

The ultra-reliable David Ornstein recently claimed he “could see something happening” in that regard when the winter window rolls around.

The Gunners do have money to spend, as evidenced by their high profile pursuit of Vinicius Junior late in the last window.

One player understood to be an option is Real Madrid and Brazil striker, Endrick…

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal door opens as Real Madrid and Endrick talks imminent