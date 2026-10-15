Florian Wirtz: Steven Gerrard tells Liverpool WHEN to sell German star after making Philippe Coutinho comparison

Steven Gerrard has given his verdict on whether or not Liverpool should sell Florian Wirtz, with the Anfield legend making a comparison with Philippe Coutinho.

Wirtz has been largely underwhelming since his £116million move to Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025.

The 23-year-old Germany international attacking midfielder has scored seven goals and given 12 assists in 57 matches in all competitions for Liverpool so far in his career.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Bayern Munich want to sign Wirtz.

However, sources have told us that Liverpool do not want to sell Wirtz.

Liverpool legend Gerrard is also of the belief that the Reds should not give up on the German star now.

The former England international midfielder thinks that Wirtz could explode as Philippe Coutinho did.

Gerrard, though, has suggested that should Wirtz not improve his performances by the end of the season, then Liverpool could potentially look to sell him.

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Steven Gerrard gives Florian Wirtz sale ultimatum

The Englishman said on The Overlap: “I’m not denying that he’s underperforming and that we should have seen an awful lot more in terms of the price tag and what have you, but I just think that there’s a chance, and it’s happened previously, where players can turn it round.

“I think he’s got the talent to turn it round.. His confidence is shot at Liverpool at the moment.

“You can see it when you watch him live. He’s giving the ball away, simple balls that he wouldn’t give away.

“I think at times he’s maybe not shown [for the ball] when normally he’s full of confidence.

“I watch him for Germany, a different player, completely different player. He just seems to be playing with his shoulders back, different energy, getting on the ball. He’s turning in pockets of space.

“He’s actually executing in the final third in terms of his passes. He is getting assists,;he is getting goals.”

“You’ve seen it at Leverkusen. I know it’s a different level, but you’re watching a different player. I think it’s confidence and the price tag.”

Gerrard further said: “To write one of Germany’s best talents off at 22…

“I look at Philippe Coutinho. He was at Espanyol. No one wanted him.

“Only really Rafa Benitez knew Coutinho at 22, and then he went the other way and exploded.”

When asked by Manchester United legend Roy Keane if there is a cut-off point for Wirtz, Gerrard said: “I would say so.

“At the end of the season, if the form’s still the same and he’s underperforming and not delivering come the end of the season, and he has had two seasons, I think it’s a bit different then.

“But at the moment, I would say, I am not saying from a Liverpool point of view; I am talking about the talent in general who’s that age, with a big price-tag, it’s difficult to play for Liverpool, it’s difficult to play in the Premier League, there’s a big jump.”

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