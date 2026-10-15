Carrick sack a ‘serious concern’ for Man Utd squad as REAL REASONS for Martinez outburst emerge

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick and his players came in for strong criticism following their loss to Atletico Madrid

Lisandro Martinez has the support of his Manchester United teammates following his public criticism of the club’s hierarchy, with TEAMtalk told that part of the reason behind his outburst was to make clear the squad’s backing of Michael Carrick.

Pressure is mounting on Carrick despite his appointment as United’s permanent manager in the summer, following his impressive work as interim boss after Ruben Amorim’s departure in January. Carrick guided the Red Devils to a Champions League finish, but a difficult start to the new campaign has raised fresh questions over his position.

United have managed just one league victory so far this season, against Ipswich Town, while they also recorded a Champions League win over Azerbaijani side Sabah.

Their latest defeat, away to Atletico Madrid, though, means they have suffered losses in four of their nine matches played so far this season, which has intensified scrutiny around Old Trafford and prompted Martinez to speak out against the club’s senior leadership.

The Argentine defender made his comments in the Spanish capital on Tuesday following their 2-0 loss at Atletico, singling out sporting director Jason Wilcox over the club’s failure to sufficiently provide the players required this season.

Martinez has since released a seismic statement on his Instagram account to explain the reasons behind his comments, underlining his support for Carrick and calling on all at the club to help oversee an improvement.

However, sources understand that Martinez was speaking with the backing of fellow senior players, with the defender’s intervention reflecting wider concerns within the dressing room about the club’s direction and amid a growing fear among the squad that the 45-year-old could soon find his head on the chopping block…

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Sources have told TEAMtalk that United’s players are worried the hierarchy could remove Carrick, whose position is coming under scrutiny despite the progress he made after taking charge midway through last season.

Indeed, we can also reveal on Thursday that Antonio Conte has already made his feelings clear about the possibility of taking charge, believing that a vacancy at Old Trafford could soon open up for him and making clear his availability to succeed Carrick in the hotseat.

Meanwhile, a separate report has claimed the club are also giving some consideration to Julian Nagelsmann and Fabian Hurzeler, though two United powerbrokers are seemingly torn over the German pair.

Elsewhere, Eddie Howe has also been touted as an option, with sources revealing this week that the former Newcastle boss has recently spurned an offer from a Champions League club.

However, we can reveal that United’s squad are what is described as “seriously concerned” about the prospect of another managerial change and are keen for the club to show faith in the man who guided them back into the Champions League.

While United have publicly backed Carrick, sources have now told TEAMtalk that players believe chief executive Omar Berrada and Wilcox are concerned about the manager’s situation and are making moves. That perceived uncertainty has added to tensions at a club that has struggled to find consistency since the start of the campaign.

Martinez’s comments have therefore been viewed within the context of a broader dressing-room concern, rather than simply an individual disagreement with the hierarchy. The defender’s decision to speak publicly was, in part, intended to make the squad’s support for Carrick clear at a time when doubts are growing around the manager’s future.

The situation also comes with uncertainty surrounding Martinez’s own long-term future. TEAMtalk understands that the centre-back is not currently expecting to remain at Old Trafford beyond the end of this season, although he would be willing to extend his stay if circumstances worked out at the club.

For now, the immediate concern among the players is Carrick’s position and the possibility of United making another significant change in the dugout. Despite the club’s public backing of their manager, the growing scrutiny from within Old Trafford has left the squad worried about what the coming weeks and months could bring.

United face a huge game this Sunday as they face a trip to bitter rivals Leeds United.