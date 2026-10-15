Lisandro Martinez tells Man Utd his FINAL decision as Ratcliffe reaction to Jason Wilcox criticism emerges

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez wants to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, according to a report, with two Spanish clubs, including Barcelona, interested in signing him.

Martinez criticised Man Utd director of football Wilcox on Tuesday evening after the defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

The Argentina international central defender said that he wanted Wilcox to add more players to the Man Utd squad in the summer transfer window.

Martinez, who has since explained his decision to publicly criticise Wilcox, also backed Man Utd manager Michael Carrick.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Martinez’s decision to hammer Wilcox was prompted by concern in the Man Utd squad that Carrick will be sacked soon.

The defender himself is out of contract at Man Utd at the end of the season, although there is an option to extend it by a further year.

According to The Athletic, Martinez wants to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, with Man Utd also having concerns about triggering the one-year option.

The report has claimed that ‘the Argentine does not want his deal extended, while United also harbour doubts about triggering the 28-year-old’s option’.

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, though, is not happy with Martinez, with the report claiming that a fine could be issued.

The report stated: ‘Sir Jim Ratcliffe, United’s part-owner, was at the game in the Spanish capital along with Wilcox and Omar Berrada, the club’s CEO.

‘There is a sense, the sources said, that none of the trio will want to allow Martinez’s comments to go unchecked.

‘United say they are yet to make a decision on a punishment for Martinez’s outburst but there is an expectation from both sides that the player will be fined.’

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Barcelona target Lisandro Martinez

On October 14, journalist Dean Jones reported in FlashScore that Atletico Madrid are interested in Martinez.

The reliable transfer reporter also said that the Argentine star is willing to move to Atletico in the summer of 2027.

Spanish journalist Juan Jesus, who has over 24,000 followers on X, has now claimed that Barcelona, too, are keen on Martinez.

Jesus wrote on X at 11:21am on October 15: “FC Barcelona is keeping a very close eye on Lisandro Martínez’s situation.

“Out of contract next summer, the club sees him as a genuine market opportunity: if he doesn’t renew, the board will seriously consider bringing him on board.

“The Argentine has been on the Blaugrana’s radar for several seasons; the sporting director has known him for a while and his profile is highly regarded internally.”

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