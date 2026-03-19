A top source has named the four permanent sales Liverpool are weighing up in the summer and one is almost guaranteed, while transfer talks involving Real Madrid are back on and why Chelsea’s transfer ban is incredible news for Liverpool has been revealed.

Four Liverpool sales

The Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele, has revealed four sales are under consideration at Liverpool this summer, with Federico Chiesa’s departure ‘almost certain’.

Chiesa is expected to return to Italy after failing to make a meaningful impact at Liverpool and more importantly, failing to convince Arne Slot he’s even worthy of opportunities.

Mohamed Salah could make it a double departure from the wing positions, with a long-rumoured move to Saudi Arabia on the cards.

Elsewhere, Liverpool will make a decision on Curtis Jones who come the summer, will be entering the final year of his deal.

If no new contract is on the horizon and/or Jones is unhappy with his squad player status, a sale would make sense.

It’s a similar story with Joe Gomez, and if he wishes to be a regular starter for the last few prime years of his career, it’s time to leave.

FULL STORY: Liverpool to brutally offload multiple regulars with ‘best player of last decade’ first out – Journalist

Real Madrid re-open Konate talks

Another exit – though this time via free agency – could come in the form of Ibrahima Konate.

The French centre-half is nearing the end of his contract and if a new deal isn’t signed in the next few months, he’ll leave on a free transfer.

Liverpool have put multiple offers to Konate, though as yet, there’s precious little to suggest an agreement is close.

And according to the latest from reporter, Matteo Morreto, Real Madrid have thundered back in for Konate after originally abandoning their pursuit a few months back.

Morreto explained: “Konate from Liverpool is another option; Real Madrid is in talks with his representatives.”

Liverpool have already sealed a deal to bring Jeremy Jacquet to the club at season’s end. However, Jacquet is not viewed as Konate’s replacement, and ideally, Liverpool would sign Jacquet AND retain Konate too.

If Konate does go, another new centre-back on top of Jacquet will arrive.

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Chelsea ban fantastic news for Liverpool

The punishment handed down to Chelsea earlier this week – suspended one-year transfer ban, nine-month academy transfer ban, £10.75m fine – has a knock-on effect at Anfield.

Chelsea had been lining up Liverpool’s academy sensation, Josh Abe, who is widely regarded as being among the world’s best players in his age group.

The 15-year-old has even been invited into first-team training at Liverpool, such is the club’s belief he can already mix it with the first-teamers.

But with the academy transfer ban now in effect, Chelsea cannot poach Abe in the upcoming summer window, much to Liverpool’s relief.

The Reds must still repel interest from Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid, but per The Mail, the removal of the Chelsea threat is a ‘big help’ to the Reds and their efforts to retain Abe for the long haul.