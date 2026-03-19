Liverpool in dreamland after Chelsea ban tees up perfect transfer outcome

The recent punishment handed down on Chelsea has knock-on effects for Liverpool, with a trusted reporter revealing why the Reds are now one step closer to avoiding a transfer disaster.

At the beginning of the week, Chelsea were handed a suspended one-year transfer ban, fined £10.75m, and given a nine-month academy transfer ban after admitting to historical breaches of Premier League rules primarily relating to payments to third parties.

While the transfer ban is suspended and thus not in effect, the academy transfer ban has been implemented.

That means Chelsea cannot raid rival clubs’ academies in the upcoming summer transfer window, something that is extremely relevant to Liverpool.

It’s been widely reported Chelsea had been sizing up Liverpool’s 15-year-old sensation, Josh Abe, in what had been termed a revenge mission for the Reds snatching Rio Ngumoha a few years prior.

Abe is regarded as being among the top talents in world football in his age group. However, he’s also caught the attention of Chelsea, along with Manchester City and Arsenal.

What’s more, Abe was spotted taking a tour around the Bernabeu earlier this year, fuelling speculation Real Madrid want the youngster too.

But according to the latest from the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele – who specialises in covering Liverpool – the Reds can breathe a sigh of relief as far as Chelsea are concerned.

He wrote: ‘With my Liverpool cap on, my first thought when I saw the news about Chelsea being handed an academy transfer ban this week was about Reds prospect Joshua Abe.

‘As we have reported extensively in this column over the last year, the 15-year-old is a target of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City.

‘He also was shown round Real Madrid’s Bernabeu and has signed up with the PLG Agency of Tyler Alexander-Arnold, the brother of Trent.

‘Chelsea are currently out of that race because of their ban, however, which is a big help for Liverpool’s case to keep him, though others still loom large.’

Chelsea being unable to sign the uber-talented teen is obviously of great benefit to Liverpool, and Steele went on to state how the Reds are attempting to charm Abe into remaining in situ and rejecting the others.

Steele concluded: ‘The talented youngster had successful surgery this week and will miss the rest of the season. Before that, he had been training with the first team.

‘Some say that is part of the Reds’ charm offensive to keep him and show there is a pathway, others will insist it is simply because he is good enough to do so. Both might be true.’

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