TEAMtalk can reveal that Liverpool are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of a potential successor to Mohamed Salah, with fresh enquiries made for Bayern Munich star Michael Olise despite firm resistance from the Bundesliga giants.

Sources have consistently told TEAMtalk that Olise is viewed internally as Liverpool’s ‘dream’ replacement for Salah, whose departure from Anfield this summer has now been agreed following months of talks.

We understand discussions between Liverpool and Salah over his exit date back to December, with a full agreement now in place.

During that period, Liverpool have been actively working behind the scenes to identify elite-level attacking reinforcements.

We previously reported that approaches for Paris Saint-Germain duo Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue were immediately rebuffed, and a similar response has been received in their ongoing admiration of Olise.

We can confirm that Liverpool have made renewed contact regarding the France international, but Bayern’s stance remains unequivocal – the 23-year-old is not for sale under any circumstances this summer.

Crucially, insiders indicate that Olise himself is not agitating for a move, which further strengthens Bayern’s position.

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Michael Olise’s ‘most likely’ destination after Bayern revealed

TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey has spoken to sources close to the situation, who insist there is no current pathway for a deal.

“Michael Olise is not leaving Bayern this summer. Munich are very clear,” Bailey explained.

“They also point out, correctly, that Olise is not pushing to leave. He is very happy with the current status quo.

“As I have been told previously, whilst he is not dismissive of interest, a move to Liverpool is not necessarily high on his list. I am informed that when he does eventually leave Bayern, Spain is the most likely destination – with Real Madrid or Barcelona – but that is not imminent.”

Bayern themselves have moved to publicly reinforce that message, with sporting director Max Eberl dismissing speculation and underlining the club’s strong contractual position.

Eberl reiterated their stance to Bild. “We’re not wasting any thought on that. He’s an FC Bayern player and has all the opportunities here that top players could wish for. Michael has a contract with us until 2029, without a release clause – we’re relaxed.”

Liverpool, for their part, remain pragmatic. While Olise appears unattainable at present, the club are continuing their due diligence across multiple targets as they prepare for life after Salah.

TEAMtalk understands that RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is emerging as one of the leading alternatives, with Liverpool’s recruitment team closely monitoring his development ahead of a pivotal summer rebuild in the forward line.

Latest Liverpool news: Second Bayern star eyed / Salah to Saudi

Meanwhile, we understand that another Bayern star is on Liverpool’s radar – talented left-back Alphonso Davies.

The 25-year-old recently penned a new long-term contract with Bayern but hasn’t closed the door on a shock summer exit.

Davies’ representatives have reached out to both Liverpool and Man Utd to sound out a potential summer transfer.

In other news, Salah’s agents have played down suggestions that his next move has been decided, but everything points to him joining a Saudi Pro League club.

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