Huge next Tottenham manager update with Tudor set to leave by ‘mutual consent’

There ‘have been no concrete talks’ between Tottenham and Adi Hutter about taking over from Igor Tudor, while there is also an update on whether Roberto De Zerbi could take the Spurs job before the end of the season.

Tudor could not have asked for a worse start as Tottenham interim boss after replacing Thomas Frank earlier this year, with the Croatian losing his first four matches in charge.

There was some light relief when Spurs managed to grab a point at Liverpool before a 3-2 win at home to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

However, their 3-0 loss at home to relegation rivals Nottingham Forest has made his position untenable, with Tottenham just one point above the drop zone.

We revealed on Tuesday that Tudor is expected to leave Tottenham by mutual consent, with the club set to finally move to make a change after weeks of internal discussions.

Sources indicate that Tudor himself is ready to step away following the recent death of his father, Mario, and it is believed both parties have now aligned on a mutual parting of the ways.

TEAMtalk also revealed that former Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Hutter and ex-Tottenham defender Chris Hughton are viewed as viable options to step in.

Despite interest in Hutter, Sky Sport Germany have now claimed that there are yet to be ‘concrete talks’ between Spurs and the Austrian manager.

The report claims: ‘Contrary to reports in the English media, Sky Sport has stated that there have been no concrete talks between Hütter and Tottenham.’

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De Zerbi won’t make U-turn on decision

Former Marseille and Brighton boss De Zerbi is another manager on Tottenham’s list of targets but we revealed earlier this month that the Italian will not take up a managerial role anywhere before the end of the current season.

And now Gianluca Di Marzio has confirmed that De Zerbi has not had a change of heart with the coach taking a break from management until the summer.

Italian journalist Di Marzio said: ‘Roberto De Zerbi won’t be returning to the helm immediately, as he intends to stay afloat, at least for this season.

‘Following his split with Marseille, with whom he reached a mutually agreed termination on February 11, rumors swirled about his future, particularly the possibility of taking over at Tottenham Hotspur.

‘For now, however, the coach prefers to wait and calmly evaluate his options at the end of the season. This isn’t a specific rejection of the English club, as other teams have also been interested in him since he was left without a job.

‘His is a confident decision, unrelated to the type of offers he’s received or the clubs that have contacted him. We won’t see him back at work until next season.

‘After winning the Europa League last season, Tottenham are having another very difficult season in the league, where they sit in 17th place, just one point above the relegation zone.

‘The London club, not surprisingly, had already tried to convince De Zerbi after the dismissal of Thomas Frank.

‘The difficulties didn’t end with the arrival of Tudor, so here’s a second attempt. But the Italian coach has already decided he won’t return to the bench this season, and the reason for his refusal lies in this conviction.’

More Tottenham news: Moore wants Rangers stay, Pochettino hint

Tottenham loan star Mikey Moore has confirmed he is loving life at Rangers and would stay at Ibrox for another year if the decision were his alone.

Moore would be keen to extend his loan for another season in the Scottish Premiership but he is likely to be integrated into the Spurs squad if they are relegated.

USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino has dropped a big hint that he is ready to return to English football after the World Cup amid links with a return to Tottenham.

There is growing anxiety in the Tottenham fanbase that they could never see prospect Luka Vuskovic play for the club if they are relegated into the Championship.

The 19-year-old Croatian centre-back has numerous suitors all over Europe, including Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and Tottenham could have to cash in on him if they drop down a division.

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