Liverpool have been informed their chances of signing two PSG superstars are nil after a pair of enquiries came to nothing, and we can reaffirm which electric winger is now front and centre in their minds as they look to replace Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool have been informed that Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola will not be available this summer or in the near future, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Paris Saint-Germain duo had been on Liverpool’s radar, with sources previously revealing that the Reds were monitoring both players closely as they assess future attacking options.

That search is becoming increasingly important with Mohamed Salah likely to leave Anfield this summer, and Liverpool’s recruitment team are intensifying work on identifying potential replacements.

Sources confirm that Liverpool made enquiries to establish whether either Doue or Barcola might become available as PSG continue shaping their squad.

However, the response from the French champions has been clear: both players are considered central to the club’s long-term plans.

PSG’s hierarchy believe the two young attackers can form a key part of the same forward line moving forward under head coach Luis Enrique.

One idea being explored internally is a positional evolution for Barcola. The French international has traditionally operated as a wide forward but PSG believe he can develop into a more central attacking threat.

The thinking mirrors the adaptation made by Ousmane Dembele, who has successfully transitioned from a touchline winger into a player capable of regularly operating through the middle.

That approach was on display on Friday evening when Barcola started in a central forward role against AS Monaco. Despite PSG suffering a surprise 3-1 defeat, Barcola found the net while operating in his new position.

Behind the scenes, PSG are already working to further secure the futures of both players. Barcola is expected to be the first in line for a new deal, even though his current contract runs until 2028, while Doue is tied down for an additional year beyond that.

TEAMtalk sources say both players are extremely happy at the Parc des Princes and are enjoying working under Luis Enrique.

As a result, PSG are confident the pair will soon commit their long-term futures to the club — effectively closing the door on Liverpool’s hopes of landing either player in the foreseeable future.

So… who now for Liverpool?

With Doue and Barcola now firmly off the market – along with Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise – Liverpool are continuing to assess alternative targets.

We can confirm that RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande is emerging as a leading option for the Reds as they plan for a potential post-Salah era, with the highly-rated attacker increasingly catching the attention of the club’s hierarchy.

As we first revelaed in early December, Liverpool’s scouts firmly believe Diomande would be an excellent fit for the club’s attacking system and profile of player they are targeting moving forward.

Indeed, within the Red Bull network there is huge excitement around the youngster, with sources indicating the group believe he is their most exciting attacking prospect since Erling Haaland first emerged within their system at Salzburg.

However, prising him away from Leipzig will not be straightforward. As we have previously confirmed, the Bundesliga side currently value the Ivory Coast international at around €100million / £87m.

