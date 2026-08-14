Enzo Fernandez state of play revealed as Man City eye blockbuster Chelsea raid

Our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey has provided the latest on Enzo Fernandez after Chelsea set Manchester City a deadline to sign the midfielder.

New Man City boss Enzo Maresca is keen on reuniting with Fernandez at the Etihad, as the pair struck up a great relationship during their time together at Chelsea. City have already smashed their transfer record to sign Elliot Anderson for £116million and are finalising a huge deal for Lille starlet Ayyoub Bouaddi.

However, Barcelona are set to launch a third bid for Rodri, and City have identified Fernandez as a potential replacement for the Ballon d’Or winner.

We confirmed on Wednesday night that Chelsea have given City until 5pm today (Friday) to reach an agreement for Fernandez, otherwise he will be staying at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea value the Argentine at a colossal £120m, and it remains to be seen whether City are willing to get close to that valuation.

When asked about the saga, Bailey said: “As it stands on Friday morning, Chelsea confirm there are no offers on the table for Enzo Fernandez, and they are insistent that their deadline of 5pm today stands – no deal by then, and the Argentine is staying put.

“They point to the fact that Xabi Alonso would like to work with Enzo, the club think those two together could be a hugely positive combination.

“That said, they have never denied the player wants to leave, but they insist they will not let this saga continue beyond Friday.

Man City ‘the team to watch’ for Enzo Fernandez

“Manchester City are the team to watch. We know Rodri’s deal is happening, albeit it is not done, and the player has had to return to England – coincidentally also on Friday.

“They are also putting the finishing touches to their deal for Ayyoub Bouaddi. And we’re talking about City as they are currently the only club likely to make any such move for Enzo. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid – all have shown an interest at some point, but none are on the brink of making an offer.

“Whether Chelsea are stringent in their 5pm deadline, that is the big question we won’t know the answer to until later in the window.”

Fellow TEAMtalk transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed on August 7 that City are planning to launch a bid for Fernandez after learning he would be keen to reunite with Maresca.

Bailey, meanwhile, confirmed on Thursday that Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton is among two players Chelsea are eyeing to replace Fernandez.