Liverpool REVIVE collapsed winger signing after Iraola request and price drop

Liverpool are back in for Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh as their next winger signing after Bradley Barcola, with an update revealing the finer details on the development.

Liverpool have struck an agreement to sign Bradley Barcola for £106m plus £17m in add-ons. The France international, 23, will become Liverpool’s second most expensive signing ever, behind only Alexander Isak (£125m).

Barcola is due to undergo a medical this weekend ahead of signing his Reds contract and finalising the move.

Another winger is wanted, with Andoni Iraola desperate to sign a player who’ll compete for starts on the right side. Barcola will play from the left.

Ibrahim Mbaye is heading to Aston Villa, while Liverpool’s interest in Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr is overblown, according to TEAMtalk’s sources.

The Reds have twice bid for Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh, with their biggest offer worth £60m. However, news broke earlier this week of Liverpool pulling the plug on the move after the Seagulls hiked the price up to £80m.

But according to a fresh update from Gambian journalist, Foday Manneh, Liverpool’s deal is NOT fully off, and the Reds have held fresh internal discussions over launching a third and decisive bid for the left-footer.

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Liverpool going again for Yankuba Minteh?

Manneh – who has been on top of the Minteh story throughout – wrote on X: ‘Yankuba Minteh to Liverpool FC; the interest and pursuit is 𝐍𝐎𝐓 fully off.

‘#LFC have discussed Minteh internally in the past 24 hours after finding it difficult to have other suitable options.

‘The head coach, Andoni Iraola has also informed the recruitment team that he wants a Minteh-type player, with both defensive and attacking qualities.

‘Other options are not enough. Brighton’s price could also come down after rejecting £50M and £60M bids, especially if they get a replacement soon and the deal could be reactivated.’

If Liverpool were to sign Minteh, he would not be available to play straight away while he recuperates from foot surgery.

The 22-year-old is expected to remain sidelined for at least two more months, though a two-month absence would be a small sacrifice in the grand scheme of things if ensuring Iraola is provided with the player he wants.

Liverpool are understood to have already agreed personal terms with Minteh.

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