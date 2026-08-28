Aston Villa reach PSG agreement for Ibrahim Mbaye after Rafael Leao U-turn

Aston Villa have sealed an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for Senegalese starlet Ibrahim Mbaye after backing away from their move for Rafael Leao, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Villa had been locked in talks with AC Milan over Leao, with manager Unai Emery even speaking personally to the Portuguese forward as the club tried to convince him to move to Villa Park.

However, TEAMtalk understands Villa ultimately backed away from the deal after Leao sought a financial package that would have made him the highest-paid player at the club, and that was something they were not willing to do.

Leao is now heading towards a move to Galatasaray, leaving Villa to turn their attention to an alternative attacking target.

That player is Mbaye.

Villa have been in talks with the 18-year-old’s representatives for some time, and sources insist that, while the club have now pivoted towards the teenager, they were always maintaining dialogue with his camp.

We previously revealed that Mbaye had made it clear to PSG earlier this summer that he wanted to leave Parc des Princes.

The French champions subsequently agreed that Mbaye and Bradley Barcola, who is heading to Liverpool, would be allowed to move on this summer.

Liverpool had also held talks over Mbaye as they explored the possibility of signing both PSG attackers.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd to submit official bid in Aston Villa, Tottenham hijack once one deal is finalised

Aston Villa to pay £48m for Ibrahim Mbaye

However, the Reds were unable to agree terms for Mbaye, while Villa have now managed to reach an agreement.

We can confirm that a deal worth close to £48million (€55m) is in place between Villa and PSG for the Senegal international.

Mbaye is regarded as one of the most exciting young attacking talents in European football, and Villa believe he has the potential to develop into a major player under Emery.

The Senegal international forward’s arrival would also underline Villa’s determination to continue investing in young talent while competing at the highest level.

Villa are set to confirm the arrival of Nicolas Jackson, but their attacking recruitment is not stopping there.

TEAMtalk understands that Villa are now hopeful of completing the Mbaye deal within the next 48 hours, with the remaining formalities being worked through.

READ NEXT: Aston Villa smash transfer record as Fabrizio Romano declares ‘here we go’