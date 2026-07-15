Liverpool should not be considered out of the race to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi, with the player very much on their radar despite strong links to Manchester City, and with a respected journalist revealing what must happen before a deal can be struck to bring the Lille star to Anfield.

The Reds are gearing up for a bright new era under Andoni Iraola and the Spaniard made quite the impression during his opening press conference earlier this week. Discussing a range of things, including the Liverpool pursuit for a new winger to replace Mohamed Salah, Iraola’s honest and open discussion with journalists was extremely well received.

Iraola also opened up on his plans for the Liverpool midfield, making it clear that he wanted Curtis Jones to stay and also revealing two surprise lifelines for players who look dead and buried under Arne Slot.

Despite that, there is a consensus that, to bring his high-tempo, high-intensity brand of football to life, Iraola will need to make adjustments to his midfield, with at least one signing needed to add physicality and athleticism to the engine room.

One name that emerged on their radar back in June was Lille star Bouaddi, who, despite still only being 18 years of age, has already clocked up 96 senior appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

His star is now on the rise following an impressive World Cup with Morocco, with the likes of Arsenal, PSG and Real Madrid also on his trail.

On Tuesday, though, it emerged that Manchester City were ready to make what David Ornstein described as a ‘hard push’ to land the teenager, especially amid an apparent 11-player clearout at the Etihad.

However, according to specialist Liverpool FC journalist David Lynch, the Reds could yet make a counter move of their own and cannot be discounted from making a move for the star who has long been on their radar…

READ NEXT: RB Leipzig propose shock new Yan Diomande plan as Liverpool are left with Bradley Barcola dilemma

Liverpool move for Ayyoub Bouaddi depends on several factors

The biggest hurdle for Liverpool remains the player’s price.

Whereas once an offer of around €60m (£51m, $68m) would have given Lille a headache, they are now placing a €100m (£85m, $114m) fee on the teenager’s head, with Manchester City’s £116m signing of Elliot Anderson seriously skewing the prices of the game’s top midfielders.

Lynch also admits the fee could prove a sticking point, but refuses to rule Liverpool out of the race nonetheless.

Speaking to the Anfield Index podcast, Lynch stated: “He’s definitely a player Liverpool admire and have done before the World Cup.”

Highlighting his performances in North America, having contributed towards a rising price, he added: “I think it’s not been helpful for their interest just how good a World Cup he’s had. I just think it’s pushed the price up even further.”

Putting context to that, he continued: “It has pushed the price into the kind of realms of prices that maybe Manchester City are slightly more willing to pay for a younger player than Liverpool would be.”

All the same, he insists Iraola and Co. cannot be ruled out of the race, adding: “It’s still early days in that one.

“I don’t think we’re in the place where we can completely rule them out.”

MORE LIVERPOOL NEWS ON TEAMTALK

* Iraola told to urgently sign two players to fix big Liverpool weakness with ‘X-factor star’ a must

* Arsenal to stun Liverpool with opening bid for explosive £51m-rated winger

* Liverpool, Newcastle trailing as Inter hold talks over surprise deal to sign Tottenham star

However, before the Reds commit to an £85m investment into the teenager, Lynch thinks FSG may need to sell before they can buy.

“The big thing you can say about midfield and coming to Liverpool is that it’s going to take some outgoings.

“For midfield movement, you’re going to need to see outgoings – and maybe if we do see an outgoing, they kind of come at Bouaddi a bit stronger.”

Lynch concluded: “The one thing I do know about this is that he’s a player that they like.”

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.