Andoni Iraola reaches decision on TWO Liverpool midfielders as FSG react to bid for THIRD

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola wants to keep Harvey Elliott next season, with the Spaniard also keen on taking a close look at Stefan Bajcetic, as the Premier League club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), react to Inter Milan’s latest bid for Curtis Jones.

Elliott spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Aston Villa from Liverpool.

The expectation was that Villa would make the loan deal permanent, given that Elliott needed to make just 10 appearances for Unai Emery’s side for the obligatory clause to kick in.

However, Emery played the 23-year-old attacking midfielder just nine times last season, as Villa won the Europa League and finished fourth in the Premier League table.

Elliott is back at Liverpool now, and new manager Iraola has outlined his plans to give the 23-year-old a fresh chance to impress.

Iraola told Liverpool’s official website: “Definitely Harvey is here with us, he has come also, I have seen him with this eagerness of showing himself, getting himself ready again.

“He will have a chance during the pre-season.

“We will need him and it’s a good sign he came one week earlier.

“He’s been training with the U21s and I hope we can see him in a good place.

“I think Harvey comes from… especially last season had to be very difficult for him because it was a strange situation where basically they couldn’t even put him to play.

“I think he uses this, what he has experienced – the bad situation he has experienced – to make him even more eager to be a Liverpool player, yes.”

It is not only Elliott who will get a chance at Liverpool under Iraola, with journalist Matteo Moretto reporting that the former Bournemouth manager will take a close look at Stefan Bajcetic during pre-season training, too.

The 21-year-old Spaniard, who can play as a defensive midfielder or as a centre-back, has been a peripheral figure for most of his Liverpool career so far.

Moretto told Marca: “Iraola likes him a lot.

“Several teams in Spain want him: Rayo Vallecano, Getafe.

“But Iraola wants to keep him for now; he wants to see him during preseason.

“If he stays, he’ll renew his contract with Liverpool. If not, he’ll look for another club.

“He wants to return to Spain.”

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Liverpool reject Inter Milan bid for Curtis Jones

On July 11, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Inter Milan were planning to make a third bid for Curtis Jones.

Sources have told us that Inter have had two offers for Jones already turned down, the second one being worth £21million.

We understand that Liverpool want at least £34million for Jones.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has now reported that Inter’s third offer for Jones has been rejected.

Jacobs posted on X at 10:56am on July 14: “Exclusive: Inter have made a new approach for Curtis Jones through intermediaries.

“€32m has been floated and rejected out of hand.

“Jones will remain unless #LFC’s €40m+ valuation is met.

“#LFC considered the first €25m bid as derisory and the second approach also dismissed.”

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