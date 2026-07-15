Rashford return costs £50m star dream Man Utd move as INEOS complete U-turn

Manchester United are poised to change their transfer plans after deciding to reintegrate Marcus Rashford into Michael Carrick’s first-team squad, with a top journalist revealing which player’s move could be scuppered as a result.

Rashford shone while on loan at Barcelona last season, putting up 14 goals and 14 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions. The left winger deeply impressed manager Hansi Flick and helped Barca win the Spanish Super Cup as well as a second successive LaLiga title.

Rashford thought he had done enough to join the Catalan giants permanently, only for them to surprisingly let their £26million option to buy expire.

Barca have since signed Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi instead, forcing Rashford to re-evaluate his options.

We revealed on July 8 that Man Utd are ready to bring the 28-year-old back into their plans if he cannot secure a transfer this summer, which is looking increasingly likely.

Carrick and Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox have held talks and agreed they will not include Rashford in any sort of ‘bomb squad’. Rashford could have a future at Old Trafford now that Carrick has replaced Ruben Amorim as head coach.

United had identified West Ham’s Crysencio Summerville as a potential left winger signing. Indeed, they were planning on using the money gained from Rashford’s sale to fund Summerville’s capture. But Rashford likely returning to the fold under Carrick has seen United perform a U-turn on Summerville.

During an appearance on United podcast Stretford Paddock, The Athletic reporter Laurie Whitwell was asked why links with the Dutchman have cooled of late.

“That’s one that’s been coloured by the Rashford situation,” he replied.

“United have been selective or smart with the messaging that comes out to benefit them. The prospect of Rashford being reintegrated.

“The whole picture is framed with what happens to Rashford. He’s on such big money that unless he departs, it’s hard to figure out how to bring a player in that position in with the finances.

“Does that then mean they’ll go for a left-back instead of a left winger?”

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Man Utd cool Summerville interest

Sky Sports revealed on July 1 that Summerville had become a ‘top’ and ‘leading’ target for United to improve their left wing options.

It emerged three days later that Summerville only wants to move to Old Trafford, despite rival interest from the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.

We understand the 24-year-old has a £40m relegation release clause in his West Ham contract, though any prospective deal will likely rise to £50m through bonus clauses.

Sky Sports claimed on July 9 that United ‘have held initial, exploratory talks with West Ham over a deal’ for the World Cup goalscorer.

Summerville’s hopes of joining the Red Devils might be ruined by Rashford though, and United could swoop for a new left-back instead.

We revealed on Monday that United are determined to land Lewis Hall in a £60m deal from Newcastle. INEOS see Hall as the perfect successor for Luke Shaw.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has revealed United are internally discussing a Real Madrid midfielder, and it’s not Aurelien Tchouameni.