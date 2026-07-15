Liverpool are keen to sign Bradley Barcola after missing out on Yan Diomande

RB Leipzig have proposed a new plan for Yan Diomande amid strong links to Paris Saint-Germain and in a move that could have significant implications for Bradley Barcola’s future, TEAMtalk understands, and with sources revealing the France star’s stance over leaving the European champions.

PSG remain confident of completing a deal for the highly-rated Ivory Coast international Diomande, who has made it clear he wants to move to the Parc des Princes after snubbing rival interest from Liverpool.

However, sources have confirmed to us that Leipzig have asked the European champions to immediately loan the teenage winger back for the 2026/27 campaign, allowing him to continue his development in the Bundesliga.

That proposal is now being discussed by both clubs and could have a major bearing on PSG’s plans in attack – although we are told the Parisian giants at this point would rather Diomande join them this summer.

However, much will come down to the player – if he does indeed feel another season in Germany is best for him, they would be open to the option. And that is where the complication for Barcola could arise.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Barcola is refusing to commit his long-term future to PSG because of concerns over his role in Luis Enrique’s squad. To that end, the 23-year-old France attacker recently put a pause on discussions over a contract extension at the Parc des Princes.

The France international finished last season as the club’s fourth-choice wide forward behind Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue.

The imminent arrival of Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco will only increase competition for places, while PSG’s pursuit of Diomande threatens to push Barcola even further down the pecking order – potentially a fifth choice with just three starting places up for grabs.

If Diomande were to spend another season at Leipzig, PSG would be more inclined to keep Barcola rather than sanction his departure this summer.

But sources understand that the position is unlikely to change the player’s thinking, and a major dilemma for both PSG, Barcola and now Liverpool looms on the horizon…

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Liverpool remain ‘front of the queue’ for Barcola

Barcola, whose World Cup campaign came to an end on Tuesday following France’s 2-0 defeat to Spain in the semi-finals, has already informed those close to him that he believes the time is right for a new challenge.

Sources insist his desire to leave the French champions remains unchanged regardless of whether Diomande arrives immediately or spends another year in Germany.

Indeed, as my colleague Fraser Fletcher confirmed on Tuesday, Liverpool officials have made fresh contact over a deal for Barcola and have been given serious encouragement that a deal could be on the cards.

Furthermore, his representatives and intermediaries continue to hold talks withseveralf Europe’s biggest clubs.

However, sources are adamant that Liverpool remain at the front of the queue and are pushing hardest for a deal, viewing Barcola as the ideal long-term successor to Mohamed Salah.

TEAMtalk understands the Premier League champions believe the French winger possesses the pace, creativity and versatility to become one of the cornerstones of their next attacking era.

Arsenal also remain firmly interested.

The Gunners continue to admire Barcola despite pursuing Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, while Chelsea are keeping close tabs on developments as they assess opportunities to strengthen their attacking options.

For now, PSG are hoping the Diomande situation could help convince Barcola to stay.

But with the player determined to secure regular football elsewhere and Liverpool leading the race, the French champions may soon find themselves facing a huge decision.

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that Liverpool are in for an ‘extremely dangerous’ £70m Plan C winger if they miss out on Barcola.

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