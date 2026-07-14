Tottenham Hotspur star Djed Spence, seen here with Randal Kolo Muani and Cristian Romero, is in talks with Inter Milan

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Italian champions Inter Milan have held talks with Djed Spence’s representatives over a potential move to the San Siro, though a trio of English sides also remain attentive to his situation amid our understanding that Tottenham Hotspur are ready to greenlight his sale.

The England international is attracting growing interest after an impressive World Cup campaign and is now assessing his options ahead of what looks set to be a pivotal summer in his career.

We understand that Spence has already been informed that he is not part of Roberto De Zerbi’s long-term plans at Tottenham Hotspur, leaving the 25-year-old free to explore opportunities elsewhere.

Sources have confirmed Inter Milan have now entered the picture.

The Serie A champions have spoken with Spence’s camp to establish the framework of a possible deal and, significantly, sources can reveal that the prospect of joining Inter is one that appeals to the versatile defender.

Spence has enhanced his reputation during the World Cup, impressing with his ability to operate on either flank as well as in more advanced wing-back roles.

That tactical flexibility is one of the reasons Inter have identified him as a player capable of strengthening their squad as they prepare to defend the Serie A title and compete in the Champions League.

However, the Italian champions may need to act quickly to tie up a deal with a trio of English also considering counter moves of their own…

READ MORE: Tottenham name their price for Djed Spence transfer with high-profile move possible

Liverpool, Newcastle among those keeping tabs on Djed Spence – Sources

Premier League interest in the 13-cap England star also remains strong.

As revealed by my colleague, Fraser Fletcher, on July 7, Everton have made contact over a possible move, while Liverpool and Newcastle United are both monitoring developments and remain attentive to the defender’s situation.

However, it is Inter who have taken concrete steps by opening discussions with the player’s representatives.

The Nerazzurri are no strangers to the English market this summer.

TEAMtalk has already revealed Inter are continuing their pursuit of Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones and hope to agree a deal after seeing two bids rejected by the Reds.

Sources now believe the Italian giants could attempt to make it a double Premier League raid by adding Spence to their shortlist.

Inter have also explored a move for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah during the current window, although those discussions have yet to progress beyond the initial stages.

Spence’s future, meanwhile, appears increasingly likely to lie away from North London and amid claims he is one of five players that the club plans to sell this summer to generate another £170m worth of signings.

On the incoming front, Spurs are being linked with a Barcelona attacker, and the main reason why the LaLiga giants want to sell has now come to light.

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