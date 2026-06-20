Liverpool are reportedly set to trigger the €25m release clause in the contract of an experienced Romanian international right-back in an effort to solve a year-long Reds problem and ensure Dominik Szoboszlai can assert his influence higher up the pitch.

The Reds were forced to wave farewell to vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold a year ago when he moved to Real Madrid at the end of his contract, though Liverpool did ultimately secure a €10m (£8.7m) fee for him when the Spanish giants brought him in ahead of schedule and to ensure his participation in the Club World Cup.

Just weeks after his exit, Liverpool announced the signing of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, but the Dutch star has never found his best form at Anfield and looks completely out of place when selected at right-back.

Furthermore, the other player the Reds rely on, Conor Bradley, continued to battle injuries last season and while his technical skills are not in doubt, his ability to last a season without picking up any niggling knocks is.

As a result, we understand that Andoni Iraola has discussed the club’s right-back issues as part of the club’s far-reaching summer transfer plans to transform the club’s fortunes.

Now, according to respected Liverpool-centric site Anfield Index, Liverpool have identified the man who can fix the issue: Rayo Vallecano’s experienced right-back, Andrei Ratiu.

The 28-year-old – capped 38 times by his country – played a leading role in Vallecano’s impressive eighth-placed finish in the 2025/26 LaLiga season, where he contributed to five goals (one scored, four assists) across all competitions.

However, it is defensive resilience, composure on the ball and passing ability which make him a standout target for Iraola, who understandably has a close understanding of the Spanish game.

Per the report, Liverpool are ready to trigger the release clause in Ratiu’s contract – which stands at €25m (£21.7m, $29m) – which is seen as something of a steal and cheaper than some of the other names the Reds have looked at, including Marco Pelestra.

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Liverpool hope to drive down Ratiu price as sources explain Iraola’s priorities

It’s claimed Liverpool also hope to drive down Ratiu’s price amid claims a deal could actually be done in the region of €20m (£17.3m, $23m) despite the fact the player only signed a new five-year deal last summer, through to 2030.

However, the Reds are far from alone in expressing an interest, and it’s claimed Barcelona also view Ratiu as a target this summer, with Hansi Flick keen to bring in cover and competition for Jules Kounde.

Despite that, the Romanian is seen by the report as a ‘perfect fit’ for Iraola’s high-tempo, high-press style, which he plans to introduce to Anfield; a return of the ‘Heavy Metal football’, initially employed by the iconic Jurgen Klopp.

And should the Reds complete his signing, he would become the second capture of the Iraola era after Spanish winger Victor Munoz.

To back up those claims about their interest in Ratiu, sources can confirm that Iraola has discussed the possibility of adding a right-back to his ranks this summer, having expressed concern at the situation that unfolded in the 2025/26 campaign that occasionally saw the club’s best player of last term, Szoboszlai, often forced to start in an unconventional right-back role.

The addition of another player would hopefully negate the need to ever have to select the Hungarian there again, instead utilising him in the attacking midfield role for which he has now established himself as one of the best in the Premier League.

As a result, Liverpool are understood to be open to the right opportunities that come their way to strengthen at right-back this summer, having expressed an interest in signing Denzel Dumfries before his move to Real Madrid.

However, the addition of a right-back is not seen as their immediate top priority, with Iraola also wanting another high-class attacking target brought in – a second offer for Yan Diomande is planned despite the knee-trembling fee he will now command – while a new midfielder is also seen as vital to bring to life that high-tempo press.

With regards that new midfielder, sources revealed on Saturday that Liverpool have been alerted by the possibility of a Borussia Dortmund star’s potential return to the Premier League – and with a £50m fee understood to be enough to trigger a deal.

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