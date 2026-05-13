Rene Meulensteen has exclusively told TEAMtalk which of three top midfield targets Manchester United should sign as the ideal foil for Kobbie Mainoo this summer, though Michael Carrick has been warned he has two other major transfer issues to solve, while it’s also been explained why claims of ‘one more year’ for Casemiro are foolhardy.

The Red Devils are back in the Champions League next season and preparing to significantly enhance their squad as they look to build a squad capable of going deep in Europe and also challenging for Premier League title glory.

As widely documented, Manchester United will put a strong emphasis this summer on midfield recruits and it’s understood the club are looking to sign at least two, and potentially three, new options for their engine room this summer.

The three players most commonly touted, and confirmed by TEAMtalk as targets, are Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton.

Now Meulensteen has exclusively sat down with TEAMtalk, in association with Bestbettingbonuses, to reveal which of the trio he would love United to sign.

“Well, I’ve never made a secret of it, United definitely need somebody in the middle of the park, and Anderson, Baleba and Wharton have been targeted and are all very valid candidates.

“But the one I like, the one I really like, is Anderson. He plays with energy, he’s dynamic, and is exactly what United need. He brings legs and energy, and he’s somebody who would complement Kobbie Mainoo.

“Anderson has shown every weekend what a good, intelligent player he is – the complete midfield package.”

Any deal for the Nottingham Forest man could cost in excess of £100m and, amid fears the player is destined to join Manchester City instead, United have a list of alternatives.

“I really like Wharton too, for a central midfielder he’s so positive going forward and pick out some excellent passes. He is the one that can set all those forward playing, and help United get the ball quickly up the park.

“He’s also an intelligent player, but does his defensive job as well.

“Baleba, again, a great and skilful players, all three of them, you can make a case for.”

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Man Utd need a new striker and must firm up central defence

It’s not just in midfield where Meulensteen, who served as assistant manager to Sir Alex Ferguson between 2008 to 2013, wants United to strengthen, admitting a new striker has to be a top priority too this summer.

“Obviously, [Benjamin] Sesko is doing much better now than when he first signed and you can see the potential there – he’s still a very young player.

“But I don’t know what the second Manchester United second striker is, and maybe they might need to look at bringing somebody in, maybe a little bit more of an experienced striker that has a pedigree in the Premier League, who can provide both back-up and competition.

“Listen, I know that it’s not going to happen, but let’s assume that Harry Kane said, I want to come back to the Premier League, and I want to sign for Manchester United. Then obviously he would become the number one, starting striker. But you have to also look at other candidates that may not be the number one striker, but still have got a lot to offer.

“I don’t know who that might be, though…”

The 62-year-old has also challenged Carrick to nail down his preferred central defensive partnership, believing United still have a ‘vulnerability’ in their rearguard that needs addressing if they are to challenge for top honours.

“If United are to challenge in the Premier League title race, they need to shore up in defence.

“Obviously, they extended with Harry Maguire. He is first-choice for me, a good organiser, but now it’s a question of what is going to be the final, decisive partnership, at the back.

“Carrick has options: He has [Leny] Yoro, he’s got young Ayden [Heaven], you got the Lisandro Martinez, you’ve also got [Matthijs] De Ligt, who’s still injured.

“There are so many options and combinations there, but he needs to nail his first-choice pairing. I still think that is a part of United’s vulnerability.”

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Why talk of ‘one more year’ for Casemiro is foolhardy

United, of course, could ease some midfield worries by tying Casemiro down to a new deal.

The Brazilian has been in brilliant form this season – the best season of his United career – and supporters have been vocal about extending his stay for another season at least.

However, Carrick has confirmed a parting of ways is on the cards, with the experienced star also ruling out a potential U-turn.

In light of that, Meulensteen is adamant that the time is right to part ways, pointing out why he could be exposed once again next season.

“I think it’s the right time to part ways, and yes, he’s done extremely well since Michael has come in.

“But i’ve seen also plenty of games before that where i really think, the Premier League is running away from you because obviously the distance that you have to cover, the backtracking that you have to do…

“Other teams they look at that (look at Leeds recently) and, they can use that weakness against you.

“Yes, going forward, he’s still got the ability to pick out a pass and he’s really strong in the year, which is an absolute weapon of his, but I think it is better that we see United bringing in some new faces in that position.”

While it’s not been officially confirmed where Casemiro will play next, a report has strongly detailed his next move, having reportedly agreed a mega-money contract that dwarves his United salary.

As for Anderson, our sources are convinced a mega-money move to Manchester City is ‘a done deal’ after the star’s recent super-show dazzled the Cityzens’ transfer chief.