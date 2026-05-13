Real Madrid have been urged to get rid of Kylian Mbappe and raid Manchester City for Erling Haaland as Jose Mourinho looks set to get the managerial job, but TEAMtalk understands that it is another Etihad Stadium star that Los Blancos are particularly keen on.

Alvaro Arbeloa is in charge of Real Madrid at the moment, but the Spaniard’s days at Estadio Bernabeu are numbered.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Jose Mourinho has an ‘agreement’ of a three-year contract with Madrid.

Mourinho is in charge of Benfica at the moment, but the legendary manager will return to Madrid after a three-year spell between 2010 and 2013.

Sources have told us that Mourinho has already spoken to Madrid president Florentino Perez about Kylian Mbappe’s situation.

Mbappe has come under fire in recent weeks, with the striker going on a break to Italy with his partner while rehabilitating from injury and then missing El Clasico against Barcelona.

Many Madrid fans believe that Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are incompatible on the pitch, noting that Los Blancos have not won a major trophy since the Frenchman joined in 2024.

An online petition, ‘Mbappe Out’, has got over 73million signatures, although it must be noted that not all of them are Madrid fans.

Amid mounting criticisms of Mbappe, former Atletico Madrid manager Jorge D’Alessandro has urged Madrid to sell the striker and sign Norway international striker Erling Haaland from Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

D’Alessandro said, as quoted in Marca: “Who are the players that need to play next to Mbappe? I have doubts that it’s Vinicius.

“It didn’t work with Lionel Messi, it didn’t work with Neymar, it didn’t work with Ousmane Dembele.

“Who is he supposed to play with? What does he need?

“If I had someone who would buy Mbappe, I could buy Haaland.

“But no one wants to buy Mbappe…

“I would sell him and buy what I need: A centre back with guarantees and a striker, a No. 9 who isn’t Mbappe, but gives me what PSG is getting, what Bayern Munich is getting, the teams that dominate Europe.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Jose Mourinho wants Rodri at Real Madrid

Haaland has long been linked with Madrid, and perhaps in the future, the striker could end up at Estadio Bernabeu.

However, for now, Madrid are focusing on a deal for Rodri.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Mourinho is keen on working with Rodri at Madrid.

Sources have told us that the former Manchester United and Chelsea manager views the Spain international midfielder ‘as the ideal figure to restore authority and balance in the middle of the pitch’.

We understand that Madrid president Florentino Perez, too, wants Rodri at the Spanish and European giants.

Perez views Rodri ‘as the calibre of player capable of becoming the heartbeat of the next great Madrid side’.

READ NEXT: ‘I don’t want him at Real Madrid’: Jose Mourinho destroyed by Bernabeu legend as return nears