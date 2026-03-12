Real Madrid have opened the doors to a long-time Liverpool target’s sale for a shockingly low fee, while various reports have clarified what’s really going on amid speculation Alisson Becker, Curtis Jones and Florian Wirtz could all leave in the summer.

Eduardo Camavinga to Liverpool latest

A reliable source has confirmed Real Madrid are ready to cash in on Eduardo Camavinga, and TEAMtalk can confirm Liverpool will jump at the chance to sign the midfielder.

Camavinga joined Real Madrid from Rennes in 2021, and since his arrival, has won all their is to win at the Bernabeu.

Yet despite being among the world’s leading defensive midfielders, Real Madrid appear to be going in a different direction in the summer, with a midfield revamp on the horizon.

And according to reliable reporter, Matteo Morreto – who works closely with Fabrizio Romano – Real have opened the doors to Camavinga’s departure.

He wrote for Marca: “He’s not untouchable; there are already Premier League clubs interested in him. For now, Real Madrid hasn’t set a price, but it’s clear they don’t want to go below 50 million (euros).”

The €50m-plus price tag is some way below what prior reports focusing on Camavinga’s future have projected he would leave for.

Figures in the €80m-€100m bracket have been touted, though Morreto is convinced a deal can be struck with Real Madrid for a much more modest sum.

This news will be greeted warmly at Anfield, with our insider, Graeme Bailey previously revealing Liverpool have maintained contact with Camavinga’s camp ever since he joined Real Madrid five years ago.

Camavinga remains a dream target for the Reds, and it now appears they’ll have the chance to make that dream a reality.

Florian Wirtz…

TEAMtalk have been provided with an exclusive update on the future of Florian Wirtz at Anfield, and more pertinently, whether or not he has one.

Wirtz has been linked with a shock move to Real Madrid ever since stepping through the front door at Anfield. Many of the publications talking up the move are not reliable, though the German’s agent recently raised eyebrows with some striking comments.

Speaking in February, Wirtz’s agent, Volker Struth, not only declared he wants his client to join Real Madrid, but also not-so-subtly hinted Wirtz might be on board with that move too.

However, Liverpool fans need not fear, with sources lifting the lid on what the Reds really think about their £116m playmaker.

We can reveal Liverpool view the 22-year-old as ‘untouchable’, and there is ‘no reality’ in which he’ll be sold in the upcoming summer.

Furthermore, Liverpool internally believe Wirtz has what it takes to win the Ballon d’Or during his stay on Merseyside, such is the extremely high regard in which he’s held.

Stories in the mischievous sections of the Spanish press will continue to link Wirtz with a blockbuster switch to the Bernabeu, but rest assured Liverpool fans, he is NOT for sale at any price.

What about Alisson and Jones?

Elsewhere, Alisson Becker is also expected to remain a Liverpool player beyond the summer, though the same cannot be said of Curtis Jones.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated on Alisson: “Many stories in Italy on Alisson Becker, what’s going to happen with Alisson?”

“Now he’s injured, he’s under contract until 2027. The message from Alisson’s camp is that the player really wants to continue at Liverpool. He really wants to fulfil his contract, one more season, 2027, and then eventually consider his future.”

He added: “At the moment his desire is to continue at Liverpool. At the end of the season, there’ll be a Liverpool review on the players, on the manager and all the people involved at the club, what kind of decision will be made on the goalkeeper.

“Inter [Milan] and Juventus are looking for a goalkeeper, and Alisson could be an interesting option, but it depends on the club.”

Jones is on Inter’s radar too after an initial enquiry in January, but while Alisson looks likely to stay, Jones could make way, thus removing the last Scouser from Liverpool’s first-team squad…

