Real Madrid are prepared to cash in on a midfielder Liverpool have maintained close contact with for years, and the price they’ll accept is some distance below initial projections, according to a trusted source.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are no strangers to meeting both on the pitch and in the transfer market in recent times. Unfortunately for the Reds, there’s generally only been one winner when it comes to the latter.

Real poached Trent Alexander-Arnold and snatched their centre-back target, Dean Huijsen, last summer. Looking further back, Los Blancos signed Liverpool’s two top midfield targets in consecutive summers (Aurelien Tchouameni – 2022, Jude Bellingham – 2023).

Another player Real beat Liverpool to the punch for was Eduardo Camavinga in 2021, and according to our insider, Graeme Bailey, the Reds have maintained contacts with the French midfielder’s camp ever since his move to the Bernabeu five years ago.

Camavinga is now 23, and with Curtis Jones seemingly on the way out in the summer, Liverpool are in need of an impactful and readymade addition in central midfield.

According to the latest from trusted reporter Matteo Morreto – who works closely with Fabrizio Romano – Liverpool could finally succeed in bringing Camavinga to Anfield this summer.

Reporting for Marca, Morreto revealed Real Madrid no longer view Camavinga as ‘untransferable’.

A summer sale will be entertained if their valuation is met, with prior reports talking up an asking price in the €80m-€100m bracket.

But per the trusted reporter, Real Madrid could be willing to accept a bid as low as €50m / £43m for the 28-cap France international.

“He’s not untouchable; there are already Premier League clubs interested in him,” declared Morreto about Camavinga.

“For now, Real Madrid hasn’t set a price, but it’s clear they don’t want to go below 50 million (euros).”

There have been claims in Spain that Real Madrid could offer Liverpool a straight swap involving Camavinga and Dominik Szoboszlai.

However, TEAMtalk have been reliably informed Liverpool will not entertain the sale of arguably their best player this season under any circumstance.

What’s more, the Hungarian is in line to receive a new and improved contract and talks are progressing.

As such, any move for Camavinga would see the Frenchman added to Liverpool’s ranks to play with Szoboszlai rather than instead of.

And as mentioned, if anyone is going to leave Liverpool’s midfield this summer, it’s Inter Milan target, Curtis Jones.

