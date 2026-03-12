Man Utd ‘crazy’ over €80-100m-rated Leipzig midfielder after extensive scouting mission but Chelsea also circling

Manchester United and Chelsea appear to be ready to head-to-head for the signing of one of the Bundesliga’s top midfield talents this summer, in a move that could force either club to bust the budget to secure the player’s signature.

Assan Ouédraogo has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in European football, and RB Leipzig’s central midfielder is drawing serious attention from several top clubs ahead of a potential move in the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old Germany international, who joined Leipzig from Schalke in 2024, has impressed with his blend of physicality, technical ability, and goal-scoring threat from midfield.

Despite a knee injury setback earlier in the season, his performances, goals and assists in the Bundesliga have elevated his profile significantly. Indeed, he also made a memorable senior debut for Germany, scoring within minutes, which only heightened interest.

Ouédraogo is contracted to RB Leipzig until 2029 with no release clause, giving the club strong leverage in negotiations.

To that end, sources suggest Leipzig would demand a substantial fee, with estimates ranging from €80-100million (£86-69m / $115-92m), reflecting his rising market value and long-term potential.

Premier League heavyweights lead the chase, with sources revealing Man Utd are crazy about a youngster scouts have been closely monitoring with a view to signing as a priority midfielder for the future.

Chelsea share equally fierce interest, having tracked him for months and seeing him as a perfect fit for their youth-oriented recruitment strategy. Both clubs have been actively scouting him at Leipzig matches.

Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked, with sources indicating they have watched him live.

Spanish giants Barcelona have also sent observers, while occasional mentions include Newcastle United and other European sides. However, the most concrete and persistent information centres on United and Chelsea as frontrunners.

For now, Ouédraogo remains fully focused on Leipzig, aiming to help secure Champions League qualification and earn a spot in Germany’s World Cup squad. Any move would likely require an exceptional offer to prise him away from the Bundesliga outfit.

As the season progresses, the 19-year-old’s form will dictate whether these links intensify or fizzle out.

One thing is clear: Europe’s elite are circling a potential future star and he is ready to make the next step.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

More Man Utd news: Another Leipzig star on INEOS’ radar; Liverpool transfer battle

Ouédraogo is not the only Leipzig player on United’s radar, with sources also confirming that representatives of a top-rated defender have spoken to the Red Devils and other Premier League clubs about a potential future move to England.

Elsewhere, United could miss out on the signing of a top Juventus talent as Liverpool are plotting to land him first, according to a report.

Finally, Man Utd and Chelsea are among the clubs keen on signing an impressive Dynamo Kyiv star this summer, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.